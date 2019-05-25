ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 25, 2019.
It's National Wine Day. Here are some conversation-starters as you sip your day away
Whatever it is, you can definitely wine about it today. It's National Wine Day. It doesn't matter if it's red, white or rosé, grab a glass (so long as your 21 years old or above, of course) gather a group of friends, and let the good times roll.
Lake St. Clair beach closes ahead of Memorial Day due to high bacteria levels
High bacteria levels prompted health officials to close a beach along Lake St. Clair ahead of Memorial Day weekend. It's unknown when the beach will reopen.
Deals in Metro Detroit for veterans and military personnel this Memorial Day
There are plenty of deals, sales, and steals for veterans and military personnel this Memorial Day.
Weather: Holiday weekend begins with severe weather
Memorial Day weekend weather could impact travel plans for Metro Detroit residents. Strong to severe storms are possible with warm weather on Saturday.
More local headlines:
- PHOTOS: A look inside Joe Louis Arena as crews demolish former Detroit Red Wings' home
- 12-year-old boy struck by Detroit police cruiser while crossing street on city's east side
- 3 prostitutes, 2 men arrested at drug, prostitution house in Warren, police say
- Flowers begin to bloom in Ann Arbor's famous Peony Garden
News from across Michigan
- New Michigan fireworks laws: What you need to know this Memorial Day weekend
- Michigan House, Senate approve auto insurance reform bill
- 5 Michigan priests charged with 21 criminal sexual conduct charges in sex abuse investigation
National and international headlines
- Mother of 10-year-old who died in US custody talks about daughter
- A 4-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters in Indiana
- El Chapo's demand for outdoor exercise may be part of an escape plot, US says
- Earthquake shakes Tokyo shortly before Trump arrives
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Officials warn of misleading online advertising on Memorial Day
- Restaurants offering Memorial Day deals for veterans, active military members
Sports news
- Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees
- Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard posts highlight video on new Twitter account
- Metro Detroit mental health resource guide: When, where and how to find help
- Trump administration aims to roll back transgender health protection
