ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 25, 2019.

Whatever it is, you can definitely wine about it today. It's National Wine Day. It doesn't matter if it's red, white or rosé, grab a glass (so long as your 21 years old or above, of course) gather a group of friends, and let the good times roll.

High bacteria levels prompted health officials to close a beach along Lake St. Clair ahead of Memorial Day weekend. It's unknown when the beach will reopen.

There are plenty of deals, sales, and steals for veterans and military personnel this Memorial Day.

Memorial Day weekend weather could impact travel plans for Metro Detroit residents. Strong to severe storms are possible with warm weather on Saturday.

