ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 26, 2019.

Howard Moore, an assistant basketball coach for the University of Wisconsin, and his son survived the collision. Moore's wife and daughter were killed when the family of four was struck by a 23-year-old woman from Ann Arbor just after 2 a.m. on M-14 near Ford Road.

A Detroit firefighter was attacked while responding to a call for help Saturday night on Detroit's west side.

If you're planning on firing up the grill this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to double check your fridge and pantry before you get a very un-festive surprise.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop around Metro Detroit today. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.