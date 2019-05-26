ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 26, 2019.
Wife, daughter of Wisconsin assistant coach killed in Ann Arbor wrong-way crash
Howard Moore, an assistant basketball coach for the University of Wisconsin, and his son survived the collision. Moore's wife and daughter were killed when the family of four was struck by a 23-year-old woman from Ann Arbor just after 2 a.m. on M-14 near Ford Road.
Detroit firefighter attacked while responding to call for help
A Detroit firefighter was attacked while responding to a call for help Saturday night on Detroit's west side.
If you're grilling this holiday weekend, avoid these recalled foods
If you're planning on firing up the grill this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to double check your fridge and pantry before you get a very un-festive surprise.
Weather: Warm with more rain Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms will develop around Metro Detroit today. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Steve Garagiola: What Memorial Day weekend is really about
- Deals in Metro Detroit for veterans and military personnel this Memorial Day
- Lake St. Clair beach closes ahead of Memorial Day due to high bacteria levels
- Memorial Day 2019: What's open? What's closed?
- 3-year-old injured in Detroit drunken driving crash dies, victim's family confirms
- Saturday weather damage closes Vreeland Road in Woodhaven
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Mom one of few female mechanics in IndyCar
- New Michigan fireworks laws: What you need to know this Memorial Day weekend
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Eight people shot at holiday gathering in Virginia
- Central US reels from week of deadly weather
- Possible tornado hits El Reno, Oklahoma
- Insurer First American leaves nearly 900 million customer files exposed
- Family tells rescued hiker's survival story
- Stan Lee's former manager arrested on elder abuse charges
- Strong earthquake in northern Peru felt across the region
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Officials warn of misleading online advertising on Memorial Day
- Restaurants offering Memorial Day deals for veterans, active military members
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees
- Nido homers in 13th, Ramos homers twice as Mets top Tigers
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Health
- Metro Detroit mental health resource guide: When, where and how to find help
- Trump administration aims to roll back transgender health protection
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.