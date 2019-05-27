ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 27, 2019.
Quicken Loans founder, chairman Dan Gilbert hospitalized
Michigan businessman Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday morning after suffering stroke-like symptoms.
🇺🇸 Memorial Day 2019: What's open? What's closed?
Memorial Day, which honors those who died while in military service, is considered a public holiday in the United States. Therefore, many of the places that people frequent will be closed.
Baby found alive with dead parents in Michigan motel room
Michigan State Police say a trooper found a dehydrated 6-month-old baby at a motel in the western part of the state in the same room with her dead parents.
Michigan State Police investigate alleged shooting on I-94 in Romulus
Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver said someone fired shots at his vehicle on I-94 in Romulus early Monday.
🌭 How long are cookout leftovers safe?
Sometimes we cook up more food that we actually need for our get-togethers. But how long do those leftovers really last? It's probably not as long as you think.
Weather: Memorial Day forecast includes sun, thunderstorms
We should see hazy or foggy conditions through 9 or 10 a.m. and then mostly sunny skies for the first half of today, followed by only partly sunny skies this afternoon and temps in the low 70s.
- Highland Park police officer injured when suspected street racer hits police cars, flees scene
- Deals in Metro Detroit for veterans and military personnel this Memorial Day
- Wrong-way driver in crash near Ann Arbor that killed three identified
- Detroiter devises compromise to get ATVs off city streets safely
- Hamtramck police investigating drive-by shooting
- Detroit man shot after his dog attacks another person's pet
- Michigan Mom one of few female mechanics in IndyCar
- New Michigan fireworks laws: What you need to know this Memorial Day weekend
- Fiat Chrysler is proposing a merger with French carmaker Renault
- Uncle jailed in case of missing Utah girl
- What you need to know about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
- Historic flooding expected as 3.6 million under flash flood watch
- UNC Charlotte shooting victim is finally back home
- Officials warn of misleading online advertising on Memorial Day
- Restaurants offering Memorial Day deals for veterans, active military members
- Drugmaker Teva to pay $85 million to settle Oklahoma opioid lawsuit
- If you're grilling this holiday weekend, avoid these recalled foods
