ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 27, 2019.

Michigan businessman Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday morning after suffering stroke-like symptoms.

Memorial Day, which honors those who died while in military service, is considered a public holiday in the United States. Therefore, many of the places that people frequent will be closed.

Michigan State Police say a trooper found a dehydrated 6-month-old baby at a motel in the western part of the state in the same room with her dead parents.

Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver said someone fired shots at his vehicle on I-94 in Romulus early Monday.

Sometimes we cook up more food that we actually need for our get-togethers. But how long do those leftovers really last? It's probably not as long as you think.

We should see hazy or foggy conditions through 9 or 10 a.m. and then mostly sunny skies for the first half of today, followed by only partly sunny skies this afternoon and temps in the low 70s.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.