ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 28, 2019.
🚓 I-94 freeway shootings
Michigan State Police are investigating two shootings on I-94 near I-275 that happened within the past 24 hours. Police believe the shootings are connected. In both cases, no one was injured.
🌪️🌪️ Ohio tornadoes
Some pretty severe weather missed us to the south last night. Two suspected tornadoes went through the Dayton, Ohio area.
Here's the latest report on what happened.
🏥 Dan Gilbert 'responsive and resting comfortably' after stroke
The business mogul was feeling ill early Sunday and was transported to a hospital by a family friend. While at the hospital Gilbert had a stroke, was treated and moved to recovery in the intensive care unit.
📛 Mackinac Policy Conference this week
🌩️ Weather: Severe risk today
From Meteorologist Brandon Roux:
Metro Detroit is under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather later this afternoon and evening. It is a very weak threat, but we may see a few stronger storms near the Ohio Border during the peak heating of the afternoon.
More local headlines:
- Karen Spranger's probable cause hearing is today
- Detroit police investigating after 15-year-old shot in leg on city's east side
- Police search for street-racing driver who struck, injured Highland Park officer
- Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with French carmaker Renault
- Detroit police: Teen fatally shot by man trying to steal his sunglasses
News from across Michigan
- What is the Mackinac Policy Conference and why should you care?
- Lucky number 3333: Michigan lottery players cash in $5,475,000
- Wrong-way driver in crash near Ann Arbor that killed three identified
National and international headlines
- Tornadoes ripped through Ohio tearing apart homes and damaging schools
- Angela Merkel warns against dark forces on the rise in Europe
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Ronny Rodriguez mired in epic slump after carrying Detroit Tigers' offense for a month
- Sports Illustrated brand sold for $110 million
- Bill Buckner, best known for '86 World Series error, dies at 69
- Bruins-Blues rematch 49 years in the making
LOCAL 4 Defenders
Exposing drivers zooming past #school buses when they are stopped loading kids ! Caught on camera !! @Local4News #dangerousdrivers Tuesday 5pm pic.twitter.com/NIj8LOzbeq — Karen Drew (@KarenDrewTV) May 27, 2019
LOCAL 4 Health
- E-cigarette flavorings could be harmful to heart, study suggests
- Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, WHO says
all 4 Pets
Submit a news tip
