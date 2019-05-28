ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 28, 2019.

Michigan State Police are investigating two shootings on I-94 near I-275 that happened within the past 24 hours. Police believe the shootings are connected. In both cases, no one was injured.

Read more here.

Some pretty severe weather missed us to the south last night. Two suspected tornadoes went through the Dayton, Ohio area.

Here's the latest report on what happened.

The business mogul was feeling ill early Sunday and was transported to a hospital by a family friend. While at the hospital Gilbert had a stroke, was treated and moved to recovery in the intensive care unit.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit this week for coverage of the Mackinac Policy Conference. We will live stream most of the programming at the conference from May 28 to May 30.

You can find the full streaming agenda here.

From Meteorologist Brandon Roux:

Metro Detroit is under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather later this afternoon and evening. It is a very weak threat, but we may see a few stronger storms near the Ohio Border during the peak heating of the afternoon.

See the full forecast here.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

Exposing drivers zooming past #school buses when they are stopped loading kids ! Caught on camera !! @Local4News #dangerousdrivers Tuesday 5pm pic.twitter.com/NIj8LOzbeq — Karen Drew (@KarenDrewTV) May 27, 2019

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.