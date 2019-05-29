ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 29, 2019.
📛 Mackinac Policy Conference
The Mackinac Policy Conference will be streaming live today on ClickOnDetroit -- watch here.
Also check out this interesting piece in which we explain how we got our news truck onto the island where vehicles are normally not allowed -- read here.
More: 5 things to watch for at 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference
🚓 I-94 shootings: Man released
Michigan State Police said they have released a 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection to two shootings this week on I-94 near I-275. He was arrested Tuesday but is now out of police custody.
⚠️ Lapeer shut down
Downtown Lapeer is shut down this morning while crews work with a sewer problem that disrupted manhole covers.
🔥 Fire destroys building in Oak Park
Oak Park fire called for mutual aid last night to help battle the flames at a building near the intersection of Northend Avenue and Coolidge Highway.
🌧️🌧️ Weather: More rain
From Brandon Roux:
Showers are coming and going early, which will slow down that morning commute. Watch out for pooling and ponding and patchy fog between showers which should wrap up by about 8 or 9 a.m.
More local headlines:
- 13-year-old arrested in connection to shooting threats made against Sterling Heights schools
- Victim's family wants harsher sentence for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Detroit
- 2 killed in car, semi truck crash in Taylor
- Family pleads for answers after father of 2 killed in Troy hit-and-run
News from across Michigan
- Michigan auto insurance bill: Understanding rate decreases, timeline of changes
- Downtown Lapeer shut down after gasoline enters sewer lines, 'disrupts' manholes
National and international headlines
- Massive damage reported as tornadoes hit Kansas
- Drones are hurting rescue efforts in Tulsa as dangerous flooding continues
- Former Purdue Pharma president was compared to Pablo Escobar in email
- Finnish defenseman Oliwer Kaski officially signs with Red Wings
- Detroit Grand Prix 2019: Everything you need to know this week
- Tips for helping prevent summer dog bites
- Health officials want you to take steps to protect your family, pets from rabies
