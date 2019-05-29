ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 29, 2019.

The Mackinac Policy Conference will be streaming live today on ClickOnDetroit -- watch here.

Here is the full agenda.

Also check out this interesting piece in which we explain how we got our news truck onto the island where vehicles are normally not allowed -- read here.

More: 5 things to watch for at 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference

Michigan State Police said they have released a 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection to two shootings this week on I-94 near I-275. He was arrested Tuesday but is now out of police custody.

Read more here.

Downtown Lapeer is shut down this morning while crews work with a sewer problem that disrupted manhole covers.

Oak Park fire called for mutual aid last night to help battle the flames at a building near the intersection of Northend Avenue and Coolidge Highway.

From Brandon Roux:

Showers are coming and going early, which will slow down that morning commute. Watch out for pooling and ponding and patchy fog between showers which should wrap up by about 8 or 9 a.m.

See the full day's forecast here.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

