ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 30, 2019.
🚨 I-75 fatal crash
Drivers have had to avoid northbound I-75 near I-94 in Detroit this morning while police have it shut down to investigate a deadly single-vehicle crash.
🖋️ Auto insurance bill signing
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the bipartisan bill aimed at lowering auto insurance rates during the Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday.
☔ Weather: Even more rain chances
According to Meteorologist Brandon Roux, the wet weather is holding off for now, but rain is on the way after 9 a.m. with a few spotty showers south and west of Detroit before that.
More local headlines:
- Tow truck drivers gather en masse to honor driver killed last May in I-94 crash
- Boil water advisory issued for Lenox Township
- Farmington Hills police increase patrols after small dog stolen from man taking walk
- Lake Orion officer checking home with tall weeds finds unconscious woman, dead man and dog in house
- Man fatally shot at Capital Market liquor store on Detroit's west side
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Secretary of State to expand options for scheduling appointments at branches
- Suspect at large after 30-year-old man stabbed in Port Huron, police say
- Child dies after falling into above-ground pool in Michigan
National and international headlines
- Severe weather shifts to Northeastern US
- Mueller: Report did not clear President Trump
- Illinois Senate advances marijuana legalization
- Utah police find body near missing girl's house
Sports news
- Blues even Stanley Cup Final series with OT win over Boston
- Ranking Detroit Tigers' top 10 position prospects based on offense so far this season
- Detroit Grand Prix: Ed Jones races in 3rd year at Belle Isle
Welcome home Juwan
The University of Michigan will formally introduce former Fab Five member Juwan Howard as the school's newest men's basketball coach.
The news conference is scheduled for 11:50 a.m.
