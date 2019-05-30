ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 30, 2019.

Drivers have had to avoid northbound I-75 near I-94 in Detroit this morning while police have it shut down to investigate a deadly single-vehicle crash.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the bipartisan bill aimed at lowering auto insurance rates during the Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday.

According to Meteorologist Brandon Roux, the wet weather is holding off for now, but rain is on the way after 9 a.m. with a few spotty showers south and west of Detroit before that.

Here's the full forecast.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

Sports news

Welcome home Juwan

The University of Michigan will formally introduce former Fab Five member Juwan Howard as the school's newest men's basketball coach.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:50 a.m.

