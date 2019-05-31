ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 31, 2019.
Search for missing boy
Police are searching in the area of 7 Mile Road and St. Marys Avenue for Marcus Pruitt. A neighbor said police dogs are in the area.
Weather: Warmer, rain chances for weekend
From Bradon Roux:
We expect mostly spectacular weather with one speed bump heading through this big weekend. Your finally Friday is a little slice of summer with morning temps in the 50s warming to near 80 degrees this afternoon, so don’t forget the sunscreen today.
- Local doctor raises awareness about depression, suicide after son's death
- She was on the phone with her 10-year-old son when a stranger offered him candy and followed him
- Controversy brews in Melvindale after residents told to fix sidewalks
- Police investigating after 22-year-old man found fatally shot on Detroit's east side
- Detroit Grand Prix is talk of the town: Here's what to know
- Raptors beat Warriors in Canada's first-ever NBA Finals game
