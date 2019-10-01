ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 1, 2019

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Tuesday morning on the state budget. Watch it live here. Whitmer avoided a state shutdown Monday night by signing the budget bills sent to her desk by the Republican-controlled Legislature. However, she used her line-item veto power and cut nearly $1 billion out of the budget. In a video posted to Twitter, Whitmer explained her reasoning.

"I had to use my line-item veto to try, and clean up budgets that were a complete mess," she said. "Built on phony numbers, using funds in the wrong way, usurping executive power -- these are important things I had to eliminate from these budgets."

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 2, Michigan vape shops will no longer be able to sell flavored e-cigarettes without being fined or serving possible jail time. Here's what you should know ahead of the ban.

A mother fighting to stop an Ann Arbor hospital from taking her 14-year-old son off life support won a court battle to keep doctors from pulling the plug. Sarah Jones has been desperately trying to stop Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor from taking her son, Bobby Reyes, off life support. Bobby was pronounced brain-dead a little more than a week ago after suffering an asthma attack and cardiac arrest.

Two young men broke into the shack that controls a billboard along I-75 in Auburn Hills to upload pornographic images to the billboard, according to authorities. Auburn Hills police said the two people in the picture above broke into the shack at 10:49 p.m. Saturday, just before drivers reported an electronic billboard on the east side of I-75 south of M-59 was showing a pornographic video. You can see surveillance video of the two people breaking into the billboard shack right here.

Paul Gross:

mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with the heat and humidity will make for a very summer-like day, as temperatures head into the mid-to-upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like 90 degrees out there (32 degrees Celsius). Wind will blow from the south-southwest at 8 to 13 mph.

