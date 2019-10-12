ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 12, 2019

Multiple people hospitalized after shooting at Last Call Bar in Eastpointe
Multiple people were shot at an Eastpointe bar in the area of 10 mile and Hayes roads Saturday morning, police say.
Train derailment, possible hazmat situation in Dearborn being investigated
Police, firefighters and a hazmat team responded to a train derailment in Dearborn Friday night. Scene from the crash shows multiple train cars tossed around the tracks in the area of Dix and Miller.
UAW responds to GM's latest offer with counterproposal
A letter sent to union members Friday indicates that United Auto Workers and General Motors Co. could be one step closer to reaching a tentative agreement.
'New abnormal' for California might be fires, no power
The power outages Californians may have to prepare for in the future have affected education, business and everyday life.
Weather: Cool and brisk with sunshine
Today will be cool and brisk with sunshine. Highs are expected to reach 55 degrees.
- Prowler caught on camera wanted for touching woman inside Troy home
- Grosse Pointe student in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while riding bicycle
- Metro Detroit weekend construction list
- Man accused of setting deadly Detroit apartment fire because he was angry with his girlfriend
- University of Michigan's Solar Car team headed Down Under for world competition
- University of Michigan to host presidential debate in October 2020
- Michigan Theater to have screening of 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' with shadow cast in Ann Arbor
- Men who killed 'Junior' in a Bronx bodega sentenced
- Family found $600K of cocaine on beach
- Part of the US-Mexico border saw more drownings
- Mike Pompeo's senior adviser resigns
- Trump's losses mount in stunning day of setbacks
- US suspending $250 billion tariff hike on China
