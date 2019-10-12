ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 12, 2019

Police are investigating an Eastpointe bar shooting that happened Saturday. (WDIV)

Multiple people were shot at an Eastpointe bar in the area of 10 mile and Hayes roads Saturday morning, police say.

Police, firefighters and a hazmat team responded to a train derailment in Dearborn Friday night. Scene from the crash shows multiple train cars tossed around the tracks in the area of Dix and Miller.

A letter sent to union members Friday indicates that United Auto Workers and General Motors Co. could be one step closer to reaching a tentative agreement.

The power outages Californians may have to prepare for in the future have affected education, business and everyday life.

Today will be cool and brisk with sunshine. Highs are expected to reach 55 degrees.

