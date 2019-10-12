News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 12, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Natasha Dado

Police are investigating an Eastpointe bar shooting that happened Saturday. (WDIV)

Multiple people hospitalized after shooting at Last Call Bar in Eastpointe

Multiple people were shot at an Eastpointe bar in the area of 10 mile and Hayes roads Saturday morning, police say. 

Train derailment, possible hazmat situation in Dearborn being investigated

Police, firefighters and a hazmat team responded to a train derailment in Dearborn Friday night. Scene from the crash shows multiple train cars tossed around the tracks in the area of Dix and Miller. 

UAW responds to GM's latest offer with counterproposal

 A letter sent to union members Friday indicates that United Auto Workers and General Motors Co. could be one step closer to reaching a tentative agreement.

'New abnormal' for California might be fires, no power

The power outages Californians may have to prepare for in the future have affected education, business and everyday life.

 Weather: Cool and brisk with sunshine 

Today will be cool and brisk with sunshine. Highs are expected to reach 55 degrees. 

