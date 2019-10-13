ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 13, 2019

Police are questioning a person of interest in an Eastpointe bar shooting that left one dead, and five others injured. (WDIV)

One person died and five others were injured during a shooting at an Eastpointe bar Saturday morning. Police are questioning a person of interest but have not released that person's identity because no one has been charged.

The United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors has lasted for nearly a whole month. Sunday marks day 28 of the national strike. The union is still waiting for GM to respond to its latest counteroffer.

Rescuers will resume searching Sunday for a construction worker trapped in a pile of rubble after a hotel that was under construction collapsed in New Orleans. Two people were killed in Saturday's collapse and at least 18 were injured, authorities said.

Typhoon Hagibis has weakened to a tropical depression as it continues to move across central Japan, leaving at least 10 people dead and more than 140 injured in its wake.

Sunday morning temperatures around Metro Detroit will be in the 30s to low 40s

