ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 13, 2019

New developments emerge in Eastpointe bar shooting that killed 1, injured 5
One person died and five others were injured during a shooting at an Eastpointe bar Saturday morning. Police are questioning a person of interest but have not released that person's identity because no one has been charged.
Day 28 of UAW-GM strike: Automaker hasn't responded to union's latest counteroffer
The United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors has lasted for nearly a whole month. Sunday marks day 28 of the national strike. The union is still waiting for GM to respond to its latest counteroffer.
New Orleans hotel collapse killed 2, hurt 18
Rescuers will resume searching Sunday for a construction worker trapped in a pile of rubble after a hotel that was under construction collapsed in New Orleans. Two people were killed in Saturday's collapse and at least 18 were injured, authorities said.
Typhoon Hagibis recovery begins in Japan
Typhoon Hagibis has weakened to a tropical depression as it continues to move across central Japan, leaving at least 10 people dead and more than 140 injured in its wake.
Weather: Chilly Sunday ahead
Sunday morning temperatures around Metro Detroit will be in the 30s to low 40s
More local headlines
- Road back open after deadly Farmington Hills crash
- Girl fatally struck by vehicle while crossing Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights
- Allen Park man dies in house fire; family of victim robbed after tragedy
- Flashpoint 10/13/19: Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, the Trump impeachment inquiry
- Upcoming Detroit event to raise awareness on men combating sexual assault, domestic violence
- The latest on the UAW-GM strike: Automaker continues looking over union's counteroffer
News from across Michigan
- Marine vet walks around Lake Michigan to raise awareness for veteran suicides
- Michigan insecticide spraying could threaten vulnerable bugs
- Michigan judge asked to halt injunction that lets agencies refuse to serve LGBT couples
National and international headlines
- Patient dies after being left unattended in ER for 70 minutes
- 2 people dead in Southern Calif. wildfires
- UK says immunity for US suspect in teen's death 'no longer pertinent'
- Officer kills woman inside her Texas home after welfare call
