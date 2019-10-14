ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 14, 2019

UAW-GM strike latest
The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors is into day 29. There has not been a response to the latest counterproposal the union sent to GM. This is not the first time a counterproposal has been offered. We're following any and all updates here.
Student kill list
Authorities said the teacher at the Pontiac Academy of Excellence asked students to make lists of three things that make them happy and three things that made them sad as an assignment Friday. The 14-year-old boy put "killing people" on his happy list, authorities said. The teacher said she questioned the teen, who told her he had a list of students and teachers he wanted to kill.
Deadly hit-and-run Sterling Heights
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene Sunday evening in Sterling Heights. Police said the victim was hit on Dequindre Road, north of 16 Mile Road by an SUV that was driven away in an unknown direction.
Weather: Frost, rain forecast
Brandon Roux:
We will have filtered sunshine all day today with a few areas of blue skies winning out from time to time, but expect partly sunny skies with highs mid 50s and winds WSW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph from time to time. We have a Frost Advisory Tuesday morning for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with lows dipping into the mid 30s under clear skies and patchy frost is likely in Metro Detroit. This means any sensitive vegetation you have outside may not survive the night.
Here's the detailed forecast for this week.
More local headlines
- Friends say Roseville man shot at Eastpointe bar was trying to help someone else
- Clawson police investigating stranger dangers after man asks to pet girl's dog, boys followed by man
- CPS investigating after 5-year-old Pontiac girl apparently suffers overdose
News from across Michigan
- Wisconsin dominates state of Michigan in football, now wants UP
- Marine vet walks around Lake Michigan to raise awareness for veteran suicides
- 5-year-old girl recovering after being hit by shots fired into Michigan home
National and international headlines
- Trump orders US troops to leave northern Syria
- Amber Alert issued for a 3-year-old girl abducted in Alabama
- UAW members remain faithful to their negotiators
- Firefighters make headway against biggest of Calif. wildfires
