ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 15, 2019

The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors is into day 30.

The union has called the National GM Council to Detroit as negotiations between the union and automaker continue. A meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Here's a look at what's on the negotiation table:

The current time to progress to top pay with full-time, full benefits status is eight years. The UAW wants that knocked down to four years.

The union also wants temporary workers to be able to qualify for progression.

Workers will get 3 percent raises and lump sum bonuses in two of four years.

Workers will get enhanced health care at no extra cost.

A Washtenaw County judge is expected to decide the fate of 14-year-old Bobby Reyes. According to health officials, Bobby has been brain-dead since Sept. 24 after a severe asthma attack on Sept. 21. His mother is fighting to keep him on life support.

A boil water advisory is in effect for the city of Monroe after a drop in water pressure may have caused bacterial contamination in the water system. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

We will be tracking rain today. Check the radar here:

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.