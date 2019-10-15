ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 15, 2019

UAW-GM strike day 30
The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors is into day 30.
The union has called the National GM Council to Detroit as negotiations between the union and automaker continue. A meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
Here's a look at what's on the negotiation table:
- The current time to progress to top pay with full-time, full benefits status is eight years. The UAW wants that knocked down to four years.
- The union also wants temporary workers to be able to qualify for progression.
- Workers will get 3 percent raises and lump sum bonuses in two of four years.
- Workers will get enhanced health care at no extra cost.
Judge to decide if boy will be taken off life support
A Washtenaw County judge is expected to decide the fate of 14-year-old Bobby Reyes. According to health officials, Bobby has been brain-dead since Sept. 24 after a severe asthma attack on Sept. 21. His mother is fighting to keep him on life support.
Boil water advisory
A boil water advisory is in effect for the city of Monroe after a drop in water pressure may have caused bacterial contamination in the water system. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.
Weather: Rain expected tonight
We will be tracking rain today. Check the radar here:
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Detroit: 6 people hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Detroit
- Ferndale: Practicing LGBTQ conversion therapy in Ferndale could result in fine, jail time
- Warren: Crews work to clean up diesel fuel that leaked into Warren's Bear Creek Drain
- Eastpointe: 8th grade student threatens to shoot up Eastpointe High School, brings pellet gun to school
- Detroit: Report finds Detroit police staff abused its authority, manipulated hiring practices and lied
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Health officials confirm 5th Michigan resident has died from EEE
- How the 'Michigan Left' turn became a thing
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- US troops angered by Trump's Syria policy: 'We betrayed' the Kurds
- The Saddleridge fire near Los Angeles is 43% contained
- Taco Bell recalls seasoned ground beef due to metal shavings
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.