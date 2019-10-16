ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 16, 2019

The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors is into day 31.

The union has called the National GM Council to Detroit as negotiations between the union and automaker continue. A meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Here's a look at what's on the negotiation table:

The current time to progress to top pay with full-time, full benefits status is eight years. The UAW wants that knocked down to four years.

The union also wants temporary workers to be able to qualify for progression.

Workers will get 3 percent raises and lump sum bonuses in two of four years.

Workers will get enhanced health care at no extra cost.

A 14-year-old boy was taken off life support Tuesday after his family fought to keep doctors from doing so at an Ann Arbor hospital.

The decision was made after health officials at Mott Children's Hospital ran a second test to confirm Bobby Reyes was brain-dead.

Video of students fighting in Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township shows groups of students filling school hallways and basketball courts.

We will be tracking rain today. Check the radar here:

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

