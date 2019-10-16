ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 16, 2019

UAW-GM strike day 31
The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors is into day 31.
The union has called the National GM Council to Detroit as negotiations between the union and automaker continue. A meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
Here's a look at what's on the negotiation table:
- The current time to progress to top pay with full-time, full benefits status is eight years. The UAW wants that knocked down to four years.
- The union also wants temporary workers to be able to qualify for progression.
- Workers will get 3 percent raises and lump sum bonuses in two of four years.
- Workers will get enhanced health care at no extra cost.
Child taken off life support
A 14-year-old boy was taken off life support Tuesday after his family fought to keep doctors from doing so at an Ann Arbor hospital.
The decision was made after health officials at Mott Children's Hospital ran a second test to confirm Bobby Reyes was brain-dead.
Video shows violent school brawls
Video of students fighting in Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township shows groups of students filling school hallways and basketball courts.
Weather: Rain, wind expected today
We will be tracking rain today. Check the radar here:
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Eastpointe: Family says Roseville man shot at Eastpointe bar has died
- Warren: Cleanup begins after diesel spill in Warren's Bear Creek
- Detroit: Detroit man calls out city for breaking promise that water wouldn't be wrongly turned off again
- Detroit: Paraprofessional at school for children with special needs accused of making sexual comments
- Sterling Heights: Person of interest wanted in fatal Sterling Heights pedestrian hit-and-run
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan judge blocks Gov. Whitmer's flavored vape ban
- Michigan lawmaker wants to expunge marijuana-related convictions
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Classmates tackle 14-year-old who brought gun to school
- Oklahoma judge miscalculated judgment in opioid case
- Former Fort Worth officer refuses to speak about fatal shooting
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.