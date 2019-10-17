ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 17, 2019

UAW-GM strike: Union leaders to vote on tentative agreement today
A vote Thursday will determine whether a tentative agreement to end the United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors will go to the local unions.
Leaders are expected to vote on the tentative agreement that was reached Wednesday, the 31st day of what is the longest strike for the union since the 1970s.
A look at what's in the UAW-GM tentative agreement
Local 4 confirmed a number of corners of the final deal: It starts with plant investment, totaling $9 billion -- a big step up from the original $2 billion. Most of it will be UAW-GM work but a sizable chunk goes to joint ventures.
Lions-Packers controversy
Billboards have sprung up on Metro Detroit freeways showing an NFL referee wearing a cheesehead.
The signs come after the controversial calls that more than likely impacted the outcome of the Lions-Packers matchup on Monday Night Football.
Weather: Cold start before weekend warmup
We will be tracking rain today.
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Detroit: Motorcyclist dies after collision with minivan
- River Rouge: Lawsuit alleges Detroit mayor ordered DDOT to stop putting River Rouge school ads on buses
- Ypsilanti: Bald eagle spotted outside Ypsilanti school
- Ann Arbor: Police officer has special guest visit her
- Detroit: Police release surveillance video of carjacking at gas station
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State Police kick off Click It or Ticket seat belt crackdown
- West Michigan band's equipment stolen during Clinton Township event
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Trump ambushed crash victim's parents, family spokesman says
- House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings dead at 68
- Here's who is nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
