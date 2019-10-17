ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 17, 2019

A vote Thursday will determine whether a tentative agreement to end the United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors will go to the local unions.

Follow live updates here.

Leaders are expected to vote on the tentative agreement that was reached Wednesday, the 31st day of what is the longest strike for the union since the 1970s.

Local 4 confirmed a number of corners of the final deal: It starts with plant investment, totaling $9 billion -- a big step up from the original $2 billion. Most of it will be UAW-GM work but a sizable chunk goes to joint ventures.

Billboards have sprung up on Metro Detroit freeways showing an NFL referee wearing a cheesehead.

The signs come after the controversial calls that more than likely impacted the outcome of the Lions-Packers matchup on Monday Night Football.

We will be tracking rain today. Check the radar here:

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

Detroit : Motorcyclist dies after collision with minivan

Motorcyclist dies after collision with minivan River Rouge : Lawsuit alleges Detroit mayor ordered DDOT to stop putting River Rouge school ads on buses

Lawsuit alleges Detroit mayor ordered DDOT to stop putting River Rouge school ads on buses Ypsilanti : Bald eagle spotted outside Ypsilanti school

Bald eagle spotted outside Ypsilanti school Ann Arbor : Police officer has special guest visit her

Police officer has special guest visit her Detroit : Police release surveillance video of carjacking at gas station

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.