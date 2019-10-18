ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 18, 2019

Union leaders approved a tentative agreement Thursday. Now it is up to members to vote on the measure. Ratification meetings will begin Saturday, and ballots are expected to be turned in by Oct. 25.

A man was found shot to death on Detroit's east side around 1:40 a.m. Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the area of East Remington Avenue and Conant Street near a field.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it offers some interesting trends for us here in the Great Lakes region.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are conducting the first all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station. The spacewalk officially began at 7:38 a.m. ET and will last for about five or six hours.

Friday morning will start off chilly, but afternoon sunshine is ahead. Highs will reach the middle 50s today.

