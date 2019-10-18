ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 18, 2019

UAW strike against General Motors to continue during voting process
Union leaders approved a tentative agreement Thursday. Now it is up to members to vote on the measure. Ratification meetings will begin Saturday, and ballots are expected to be turned in by Oct. 25.
Man found shot to death in car near field on Detroit's east side
A man was found shot to death on Detroit's east side around 1:40 a.m. Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the area of East Remington Avenue and Conant Street near a field.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issues winter outlook
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it offers some interesting trends for us here in the Great Lakes region.
First all-female spacewalk happens today
NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are conducting the first all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station. The spacewalk officially began at 7:38 a.m. ET and will last for about five or six hours.
Weather: Afternoon Sunshine Ahead
Friday morning will start off chilly, but afternoon sunshine is ahead. Highs will reach the middle 50s today.
Check the radar here:
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Sentence of Detroit man who fatally shot off-duty cop reduced
- Detroit marks removal of 100,000th illegal graffiti tag in the city
- Health officials say dead skunk found in West Bloomfield had rabies
- Michigan State Police investigate alleged bomb threat at Clawson High School
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Pair charged in long-running, large-scale cheese theft
- States with best and worst school systems
- New Orleans Hard Rock cranes to be blown up due to approaching storm
- China's economic growth plunges to lowest level since 1992
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.