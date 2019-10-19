ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 19, 2019

Union members begin voting process on UAW-GM tentative agreement today
Ratification meetings for United Auto Workers General Motors members begin today with ballots expected to be turned in by Friday, Oct. 25.
Deadly shooting on Detroit's east side under investigation
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Detroit's east side that happened Friday night on Klinger near Winchester.
Tropical Storm Nestor forms, threatening US Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Nestor was expected to head inland across the Panhandle on Saturday morning and cross parts of the Southeast over the weekend before moving into the Atlantic off North Carolina by late Sunday.
Weather: Chilly Saturday morning, then milder with sunshine
Saturday morning will be chilly. Milder conditions and sunshine arrive this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low 60s.
- Road closures in Downtown Detroit: Thousands expected for FREEP marathon, Lions game
- Metro Detroit weekend construction list
- 76-year-old Plymouth powerlifter breaks 10 American, world records
- Redford Township Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
- Family pleads for answers after 38-year-old man shot to death in Detroit
- 63-year-old woman found beaten to death in boarded-up Detroit home
- Former Michigan Gov. William Milliken dies at age 97
- Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Gov. William Milliken
- African American guard's N-word request gets him fired
- Drug companies fail to reach settlement ahead of opioid crisis trial
- Tropical Storm Nestor moves toward land with heavy rain, wind
- Sanofi recalls popular heartburn medication Zantac OTC
