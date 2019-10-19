ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 19, 2019

Tropical Storm Nestor was expected to head inland across the Panhandle on Saturday morning.

Ratification meetings for United Auto Workers General Motors members begin today with ballots expected to be turned in by Friday, Oct. 25.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Detroit's east side that happened Friday night on Klinger near Winchester.

Tropical Storm Nestor was expected to head inland across the Panhandle on Saturday morning and cross parts of the Southeast over the weekend before moving into the Atlantic off North Carolina by late Sunday.

Saturday morning will be chilly. Milder conditions and sunshine arrive this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low 60s.

