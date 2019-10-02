ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 2, 2019

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said he believes the program can save lives, citing the 247 people who were killed by drug-impaired traffic crashes last year. However, attorney Neil Rockind is challenging the legal privacy aspect of such tests.

"It really tests for things that are prescribed, so it really allows the police to do more than just act on reasonable suspicion or probable cause," Rockind said. "The police can act on guesswork."

Read about it here.

Vape shops are expected to sell off or destroy all flavored e-cigarette products by Wednesday to comply with the new law. Retailers have been against the new rule, stating the emergency ruling goes against the state's normal lawmaking process. They have been seeking a temporary restraining order on the ban. For now, judges on the federal and state level have declined to intervene in the state's decision to ban flavored e-cigarettes. Here's what to know about the ban.

If you didn't know, count day is an important day for public schools in the state because it is designated to tally the number of students attending schools. This is critical because it accounts for 90 percent of state funding. The other 10 percent comes from a count day in February.

Paul Gross:

The heaviest rain overnight was near and north of I-69, where one to three inches of rain fell. Accordingly, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for that area through this afternoon. Although the rain will gradually slide southward this morning, it will take a while for some of the flood waters to recede. Farther south in the heart of our metropolitan area, showers and scattered thunderstorms will increase through the day. I do not expect anywhere near the amounts of rain that fell farther north.

Check the detailed forecast here.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.