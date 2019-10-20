ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 20, 2019

Man found dead in bathroom of Roseville bar after argument
Roseville police are investigating a homicide that happened at a Roseville bar Sunday.
Runners pack streets for Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon
If you are driving through downtown Detroit today, you might find some unexpected roadblocks. That is because large crowds of runners are taking over the streets for the Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon.
Union members review UAW-GM tentative agreement
The United Auto Workers General Motors tentative agreement is getting mixed reviews from union members. Ratification meetings for UAW-GM members started Saturday. Union members will vote on the deal throughout the week.
Friends, family gather to remember victim of Eastpointe bar shooting
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to remember a man killed as he was trying to help others during an Eastpointe shooting.
Weather:
We'll have great weather for the Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon Sunday morning!
- FORECAST: Great marathon weather, warmer this afternoon
- Winter outlook 2019-2020: What to expect in Michigan
