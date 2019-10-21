ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 21, 2019

UAW members vote on tentative deal
It's a crucial week for the United Auto Workers and General Motors as union members begin to vote on whether to adopt a tentative agreement. Union members will vote on the deal throughout the week. All ballots are expected to be turned in by Friday, Oct. 25.
Frozen meat sold at Walmart recalled
More than 6,400 pounds of a Walmart brand's frozen meat have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination. George's Prepared Foods, the company that produces Walmart's Great Value frozen, fully cooked meat, said that the products were meant to be disposed of after a small group of them tested positive for salmonella but were accidentally shipped nationwide.
Weather: Expecting rain today
Brandon Roux:
Our rain chances will be on the light and scattered side starting around 2 p.m. and continuing through the evening commute. We will likely see rain and thundershowers with some heavier downpours moving into SE Lower Michigan around 7 or 8 p.m. lasting through midnight or just a bit longer.
