ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 24, 2019

Several Metro Detroit communities have issued alerts this week about elevated lead levels in water samples. If you live in Harper Woods, Inkster, Melvindale, Dearborn Heights, or parts of Oakland County, you may feel a bit uneasy about your drinking water. Given the Flint Water Crisis, it's understandable that residents would be worried after hearing such an alert. But there's actually a reason we're seeing more of these alerts -- and why we're likely to continue seeing them.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information to help find a Southfield woman who is missing in northern Michigan. Adrienne Quintal, of Southfield, was reported missing last week when she was visiting a family cabin in Benzie County. Police say it could be a case of foul play.

Police are looking for several people after surveillance video captured a man being violently assaulted in broad daylight at a Detroit bus stop. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the bus stop on East Warren Avenue. The victim, under the cover of anonymity, told Local 4 he feels traumatized by the ordeal. Video shows a man sneak up and punch the victim, who was sitting on the bench. Others then step in and begin punching and kicking the victim.

Votes already are in for some United Auto Workers union members on the tentative agreement with General Motors. Across the country a handful of plants have rejected the contract. However, in Michigan, members in Flint, Lansing, Saginaw and Warren have passed the vote. Voting ends Friday. An announcement is expected by 4 p.m. Friday.

Skies are mostly cloudy and temps are in the mid to upper 40s to near 50°F as you head out today, and highs will head back into the familiar mid and upper 50s this afternoon. The winds are a lot lighter today but they're blowing in slightly cooler air for the next couple of days WNW 5-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph at times.

