ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 24, 2019

Why you're likely to see more lead in water alerts
Several Metro Detroit communities have issued alerts this week about elevated lead levels in water samples. If you live in Harper Woods, Inkster, Melvindale, Dearborn Heights, or parts of Oakland County, you may feel a bit uneasy about your drinking water. Given the Flint Water Crisis, it's understandable that residents would be worried after hearing such an alert. But there's actually a reason we're seeing more of these alerts -- and why we're likely to continue seeing them.
Reward offered in search for mother missing Up North
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information to help find a Southfield woman who is missing in northern Michigan. Adrienne Quintal, of Southfield, was reported missing last week when she was visiting a family cabin in Benzie County. Police say it could be a case of foul play.
Teacher punched at bus stop: 'Why?'
Police are looking for several people after surveillance video captured a man being violently assaulted in broad daylight at a Detroit bus stop. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the bus stop on East Warren Avenue. The victim, under the cover of anonymity, told Local 4 he feels traumatized by the ordeal. Video shows a man sneak up and punch the victim, who was sitting on the bench. Others then step in and begin punching and kicking the victim.
UAW votes on GM agreement due Friday
Votes already are in for some United Auto Workers union members on the tentative agreement with General Motors. Across the country a handful of plants have rejected the contract. However, in Michigan, members in Flint, Lansing, Saginaw and Warren have passed the vote. Voting ends Friday. An announcement is expected by 4 p.m. Friday.
Weather: Cooler air is coming
Brandon Roux:
Skies are mostly cloudy and temps are in the mid to upper 40s to near 50°F as you head out today, and highs will head back into the familiar mid and upper 50s this afternoon. The winds are a lot lighter today but they're blowing in slightly cooler air for the next couple of days WNW 5-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph at times.
More local headlines
- Would-be robber fatally shot inside Woodward Bistro in Highland Park
- Founders manager claims he didn't know worker was black as brewery faces racial discrimination suit
- Warren Mayor Fouts responds after recording alleges he threatened to shoot former chief of staff
- Wayne State announces free tuition for Detroit students, residents
- Distracted driver hits EMS rig in Detroit
- Neighbors want damaged home that was site of St. Clair Shores standoff demolished
- Detroit police officer files lawsuit over Snapchat video
News from across Michigan
National headlines
- United Auto Workers member hit, killed outside General Motors plant in Tennessee
- 25,000 Chicago educators set to swarm City Hall
- Florida man arrested in sex assault of girl met on Snapchat
- Americans concerned about Syria fear ISIS will reemerge
- New intentional power shutoffs hit California as frustration grows
- Republicans demand Schiff bring whistleblower to testify publicly
- Elijah Cummings' body to lie in state at the Capitol today
More Local News pages:
Local 4 News show pages:
Submit a news tip
