ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 25, 2019

It's the day final votes from UAW members across the state of Michigan and the rest of the country will be tallied. Members are being asked to vote on the tentative contract agreement with GM. We expect to learn if the deal has been approved by Friday evening. Follow updates here.

Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is looking for some help to identify a mysterious structure found in an aerial image from 1974. View the image here.

Brandon Roux:

It may look like it wants to rain today, especially during the first half of the day, but we should get some sunshine busting through these clouds by mid afternoon as highs hang in the low to mid 50s and the winds remain light WNW 5-10 mph. It will be dry for your Trunk-Or-Treat festivities, and your high school football games tonight but a good jacket is a good bet with evening temps falling back down through the 40s. Here's what to expect this weekend.

