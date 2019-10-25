ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 25, 2019

UAW-GM contract vote results due today
It's the day final votes from UAW members across the state of Michigan and the rest of the country will be tallied. Members are being asked to vote on the tentative contract agreement with GM. We expect to learn if the deal has been approved by Friday evening. Follow updates here.
Sleeping Bear Dunes mystery structure
Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is looking for some help to identify a mysterious structure found in an aerial image from 1974. View the image here.
Weather: How much rain to expect this weekend
Brandon Roux:
It may look like it wants to rain today, especially during the first half of the day, but we should get some sunshine busting through these clouds by mid afternoon as highs hang in the low to mid 50s and the winds remain light WNW 5-10 mph. It will be dry for your Trunk-Or-Treat festivities, and your high school football games tonight but a good jacket is a good bet with evening temps falling back down through the 40s. Here's what to expect this weekend.
Check the radar here:
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Developer Sterling Group submits plans for Joe Louis Arena
- Detroit police: 2 suspects in brutal bus stop attack turn themselves in
- 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Detroit school, family says
- Roseville police say 2 men in critical condition after shooting inside home
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.