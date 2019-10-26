ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 26, 2019

UAW-GM members ratified a proposed contract Friday, ending the longest automotive strike in 50 years.

The automaker is recalling diesel powered Ram pickup trucks that could potentially catch fire.

Pacific Gas & Electric will decide Saturday whether to blackout 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and Sierra foothills.

A judge has ordered the Justice Department to give the House secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, handing a victory to Democrats as they gather evidence for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Be prepared for heavy rain Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s today.

