ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 26, 2019

By Natasha Dado

UAW-GM members ratified a proposed contract Friday, ending the longest automotive strike in 50 years. 

Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 160,000 diesel powered Ram pickup trucks

The automaker is recalling diesel powered Ram pickup trucks that could potentially catch fire.

Millions in California facing more blackouts, fire danger

Pacific Gas & Electric will decide Saturday whether to blackout 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and Sierra foothills.

House Democrats get a legal victory in impeachment inquiry

 A judge has ordered the Justice Department to give the House secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, handing a victory to Democrats as they gather evidence for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

 Weather: Wet weather returns ☔ 

Be prepared for heavy rain Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s today. 

