ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 26, 2019

UAW-GM members ratify contract, ending longest automotive strike in nearly 50 years
UAW-GM members ratified a proposed contract Friday, ending the longest automotive strike in 50 years.
Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 160,000 diesel powered Ram pickup trucks
The automaker is recalling diesel powered Ram pickup trucks that could potentially catch fire.
Millions in California facing more blackouts, fire danger
Pacific Gas & Electric will decide Saturday whether to blackout 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and Sierra foothills.
House Democrats get a legal victory in impeachment inquiry
A judge has ordered the Justice Department to give the House secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, handing a victory to Democrats as they gather evidence for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Weather: Wet weather returns ☔
Be prepared for heavy rain Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s today.
- Worker killed when machine rolls on top of him at Novi construction site, police say
- Reward offered for arrest of suspect in fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman in Detroit
- Flashpoint 10/27/19: Detroit mayor discusses scathing report on Make Your Date program
- Bernie Sanders to rally in Detroit this weekend
- Jack White to perform at rally with Bernie Sanders, Rashida Tlaib in Detroit Sunday
- Weekend traffic: Maple Road to close under I-75 in Oakland County for bridge work
- Penn State football vs. Michigan State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Michigan football looks to continue home dominance against Notre Dame
- Beating Notre Dame could spark late winning streak for Michigan football
- University of Michigan Hospital workers protest parking problems at site of new hospital tower
- Results of FDA testing on vaping products from Michigan lung injury patients inconclusive
- Oct. 26 is National Pumpkin Day
- Philadelphia police leader charged with sexual assault
- Tornado rips through West Mobile, Alabama
- Thousands displaced as wildfires rage in southern California
