ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 27, 2019

Two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured, a sheriff's official said.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.

Several traffic-related spinouts have been reported in addition to orange traffic barrels blowing across the Lodge Freeway on Sunday.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) is expected to make an appearance at Cass Technical High School in Detroit Sunday.

Rain from Tropical Storm Olga gone, breezy brighter conditions ahead.

Check the radar here:

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.