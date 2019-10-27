ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 27, 2019

News

2 dead, 14 treated for injuries after off-campus homecoming party shooting in Texas

Two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured, a sheriff's official said.

US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault

 Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.

25K power outages reported across Metro Detroit after Saturday night storms  

Several traffic-related spinouts have been reported in addition to orange traffic barrels blowing across the Lodge Freeway on Sunday.

Jack White to perform at rally with Bernie Sanders, Rashida Tlaib in Detroit Sunday

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) is expected to make an appearance at Cass Technical High School in Detroit Sunday. 

 Weather: Rain from Tropical Storm Olga gone, breezy brighter weather ahead 

Rain from Tropical Storm Olga gone, breezy brighter conditions ahead. 

