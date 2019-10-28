ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 28, 2019

We are awaiting funeral service plans for former Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr., who died at age 90. Conyers served more than 50 years in Congress, representing Detroit and some surrounding communities, becoming the sixth-longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He was the longest-serving African American member of Congress.

Halloween is here and that means your kids are probably itching for candy. Some communities have designated certain time windows for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Double check your community's time here.

There are many secret spots in Michigan, the places you went with as a child, beautiful and unique places you've discovered on a road trip. This a story about one such a place: Headlands International Dark Sky Park.

As we head into Halloween, we should have more wet weather around. Here's the detailed forecast.

Check the radar here:

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.