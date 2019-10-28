ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 28, 2019

Remembering John Conyers Jr.
We are awaiting funeral service plans for former Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr., who died at age 90. Conyers served more than 50 years in Congress, representing Detroit and some surrounding communities, becoming the sixth-longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He was the longest-serving African American member of Congress.
Trick-or-treat times in Metro Detroit
Halloween is here and that means your kids are probably itching for candy. Some communities have designated certain time windows for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Double check your community's time here.
Ultimate star gazing
There are many secret spots in Michigan, the places you went with as a child, beautiful and unique places you've discovered on a road trip. This a story about one such a place: Headlands International Dark Sky Park.
Weather: : What to expect this Halloween week
As we head into Halloween, we should have more wet weather around. Here's the detailed forecast.
