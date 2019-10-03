ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 3, 2019

Report: UAW rejects GM offer
According to the Associated Press, General Motors offered striking union members wage increases or lump-sum payments in all four years of a proposed contract, as bargainers seek a deal to end a walkout that's in its third week. The AP says union bargainers rejected the offer because it took money from other places to fund profit-sharing, and it didn't give temporary workers a clear path to a full-time job, according to a person briefed on the negotiations.
4th Michigan resident dies from EEE
A fourth Michigan resident has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. The victim was a resident of Calhoun County.
Oakland County sheriff upset with Whitmer's budget
"We're the hostage in this situation, and she shot the hostage. It's still concerning to me how we became part of this back and forth," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said, referring to the back and forth between Whitmer and the Legislature.
Tlaib, Craig spar over facial recognition tech
The congresswoman said Monday night she feels only black analysts should review cases.
"I think non-African Americans think African Americans all look the same," Tlaib told police.
She made the comments after Craig invited her on a tour of the real-time crime center in response to her raising concerns on social media.
Weather: Rain, plus what to expect this week
Brandon Roux:
Showers will linger through the lunch hour and the winds shift from the east to the west by late morning W 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph. Although shower chances decrease and overall conditions improve, we won't likely see a lot of sunshine today as clouds hold on through most of the afternoon and evening.
Here's the detailed forecast for the weekend.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Metro Detroit police work to enforce state's flavored vaping ban
- Clawson Public Schools considering building closure, merger with another district
- Dog attack kills 9-year-old girl in Detroit: Pet owner will stand trial
- Family of children killed in Eastpointe fire speak about loss before mother faces judge
- Families plead for answers after shooting leaves 2 dead in Detroit
- DNR: Consumption guidelines not needed for deer from Proud Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County
- Celebrate autumn, help Metro Detroit animals during Flannel Fall Festival this weekend
- 'I forgive you:' Botham Jean's brother hugs Amber Guyger after she's sentenced to 10 years in prison
- WWII vintage plane crashes in Connecticut
- Trump signs 'Autism CARES Act' into law
- Bernie Sanders has heart procedure for artery blockage
