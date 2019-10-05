ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 5, 2019

The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors entered its 20th day Saturday. However, the union is reporting progress on two key issues.

The impeachment inquiry is reaching directly into the White House, with Democrats subpoenaing officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signaling his administration will not cooperate.

King Arthur Flour announced a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 5-pound and 25-pound bags because of the potential presence of E.coli.

Saturday morning temperatures will rise from the 40s to 50s under partly sunny skies. You can expect milder conditions this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

