ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 5, 2019

UAW-GM strike enters 20th day
The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors entered its 20th day Saturday. However, the union is reporting progress on two key issues.
Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena
The impeachment inquiry is reaching directly into the White House, with Democrats subpoenaing officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signaling his administration will not cooperate.
King Arthur recalls some flour for possible E. coli contamination
King Arthur Flour announced a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 5-pound and 25-pound bags because of the potential presence of E.coli.
Weather: Chilly Saturday morning
Saturday morning temperatures will rise from the 40s to 50s under partly sunny skies. You can expect milder conditions this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Patient diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak
- Man arrested after 9 Royal Oak churches receive bomb threats
- Should deer cull return to Grosse Ile? Growing population raises safety concerns
- Michigan's largest deer processing facility severely damaged by fire
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan governor opposes plan to reduce number of refugees allowed in country
- Michigan football vs. Iowa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Michigan residents voice displeasure with proposed changes to diagnosis, psychoanalysis rules
- Celebrate autumn, help Metro Detroit animals during Flannel Fall Festival this weekend
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- SC firefighter helping, killed by a semi
- 10 injured, including 9 firefighters, in New York City apartment fire
- Hong Kong's mask ban sparks night of violent protests
- Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano erupted 14 times in one night
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.