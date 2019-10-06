ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 6, 2019

4 killed, 9 injured in a shooting in Kansas
Four people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday morning, police said.
Day 21 of UAW-GM strike
After negotiations ended with no deal Saturday night, the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors is entering its fourth week.
Michigan Dem confronted over support of impeachment inquiry
A freshman Democratic congresswoman who recently changed her stance to support impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump was challenged to explain her choice by angry constituents at a town hall in Michigan.
Image of wanted driver in hit-and-run crash outside Detroit Coney Island released
Detroit police have put out a new alert about a deadly hit-and-run that killed 58-year-old Horland Darnell Patterson on 8 mile.
Weather: Morning showers give way to sunshine Sunday
Morning showers are making way for afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the low 60s Sunday.
More local headlines
- Camera crusader fights illegal dumping in Detroit neighborhood
- Car thief steals precious memories from Dearborn family
- Ecorse neighborhood on edge after shooting
- Fire at Southgate apartment complex causes chaos, multiple injuries
- Claressa Shields fight in Flint canceled after weigh-in violence
- Man charged in connection with fire that injured 5 Detroit firefighters
News from across Michigan
- Man accused of saying "night, night" before shooting Michigan officer convicted of attempted murder
- Michigan governor opposes plan to reduce number of refugees allowed in country
- Celebrate autumn, help Metro Detroit animals during Flannel Fall Festival this weekend
National headlines
- 4 hurt in a St. Louis shooting
- Explosion at California Oktoberfest celebration
- The Tiny Doors project makes an impact
- Fall foliage 2019: there's a map for that
