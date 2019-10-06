ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 6, 2019

News

By Natasha Dado
Four people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas.

Four people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday morning, police said.

Day 21 of UAW-GM strike

After negotiations ended with no deal Saturday night, the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors is entering its fourth week.

Michigan Dem confronted over support of impeachment inquiry

A freshman Democratic congresswoman who recently changed her stance to support impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump was challenged to explain her choice by angry constituents at a town hall in Michigan.

Image of wanted driver in hit-and-run crash outside Detroit Coney Island released  

Detroit police have put out a new alert about a deadly hit-and-run that killed 58-year-old Horland  Darnell Patterson  on 8 mile.

 Weather: Morning showers give way to sunshine Sunday 

Morning showers are making way for afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the low 60s Sunday. 

