ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 7, 2019

The gambit to strike is costly and the delicate dance to a deal complicated. Former GM negotiator Dr. Arthur Schwartz says this strike is complicated by the UAW leadership's legal problems. The union putting Region 5 director Vance Pearson on leave Friday because of his embezzlement problems. Here's what's going on this week.

Brandon Roux:

Partly sunny skies will become mostly sunny through most of the mid to late morning and for the entire afternoon as highs will be in the neighborhood of 70°F with some of us only seeing the upper 60s. We have a warming wind SW 5-12 mph gusting at times 15-20 mph, and that should be enough, combined with sunshine, to warm us just a little bit today.

Here's the detailed forecast.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.