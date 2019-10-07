ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 7, 2019

UAW-GM strike in 4th week: Here's what's going on
The gambit to strike is costly and the delicate dance to a deal complicated. Former GM negotiator Dr. Arthur Schwartz says this strike is complicated by the UAW leadership's legal problems. The union putting Region 5 director Vance Pearson on leave Friday because of his embezzlement problems. Here's what's going on this week.
Weather: A beautiful fall day with sunshine
Brandon Roux:
Partly sunny skies will become mostly sunny through most of the mid to late morning and for the entire afternoon as highs will be in the neighborhood of 70°F with some of us only seeing the upper 60s. We have a warming wind SW 5-12 mph gusting at times 15-20 mph, and that should be enough, combined with sunshine, to warm us just a little bit today.
More local headlines
- Man charged in connection to Royal Oak church bomb threats
- Police investigating I-696 crash that killed Westland man
- Security guard involved in double shooting
- Car crashes into lobby of Baymont Motel in Royal Oak Township
News from across Michigan
- Michigan reports state's first vaping-related death
- Michigan photographer, newlyweds desperate to find stolen laptop with wedding photos
National headlines
- US to step aside for Turkish assault on Kurds in Syria
- Suspect was kicked out of Kansas bar before deadly shooting
