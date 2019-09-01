DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 1, 2019
Hurricane Dorian intensifies to potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm
Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm, forecasters say. The storm is forecast to hit the Bahamas Sunday.
Traffic stop led to West Texas shooting
A man who was pulled over by Texas troopers shot at them with a rifle and sped off, setting off a terrifying rampage that ended with five dead and 21 injured.
Latest round of US, Chinese tariff hikes take effect, likely raising prices for US consumers
At midnight, a 15 percent US tariff went into effect on billions of dollars in Chinese imports. That means prices could go up on things including clothing, diapers, coffee, alcohol, meats and cheeses.
Massive fire on Detroit's east side burns down house
Firefighters tackled a massive fire that burned down a house on Detroit's east side Sunday morning.
Weather: Labor Day Weekend Forecast
It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Highs will reach the middle 70s today. Labor Day will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees.
Here is the detailed forecast for the weekend
More local headlines
- State troopers investigating deadly Inkster shooting
- Detroiter who went blind after getting shot at lounge shares story, asks shooter to come forward
- 2019 Arts, Beats & Eats: Here's the music lineup
- 5 Labor Day weekend events around Southeast Michigan
- Flashpoint 9/1/19: Preventing dog attacks in Detroit; weighing in on Michigan students' test scores
News from across Michigan
- Northern Light possible in Michigan this weekend: When, where to see them
- Funeral for Michigan boy who died during football practice scheduled for Wednesday
National and international headlines
- 1 dead, 6 hurt after Calif. hotel hazmat event
- 4 hurt in Seattle concert barricade collapse
- 9/11 memorial vandalized in upstate New York
- How Hurricane Dorian is impacting Labor Day travel
- Final Texas shootout caught on camera
- Hong Kong airport faces protester 'stress test'
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Labor Day Weekend -- Arts, Beats and Eats annual festival
- Labor Day Weekend -- Detroit Jazz Festival
- Labor Day Weekend -- Michigan State Fair
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- No. 7 Michigan beats Middle Tennessee 40-21
- Game-by-game (including bowl) predictions for this Michigan football season
LOCAL 4 Editorial
