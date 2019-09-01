At midnight, a 15 percent US tariff went into effect on billions of dollars in Chinese imports. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 1, 2019

Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm, forecasters say. The storm is forecast to hit the Bahamas Sunday.

A man who was pulled over by Texas troopers shot at them with a rifle and sped off, setting off a terrifying rampage that ended with five dead and 21 injured.

At midnight, a 15 percent US tariff went into effect on billions of dollars in Chinese imports. That means prices could go up on things including clothing, diapers, coffee, alcohol, meats and cheeses.

Firefighters tackled a massive fire that burned down a house on Detroit's east side Sunday morning.

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Highs will reach the middle 70s today. Labor Day will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees.

Here is the detailed forecast for the weekend

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Labor Day Weekend -- Arts, Beats and Eats annual festival

Labor Day Weekend -- Detroit Jazz Festival

Labor Day Weekend -- Michigan State Fair

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

LOCAL 4 Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Editorial

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.