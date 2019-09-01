News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 1, 2019

By Natasha Dado
At midnight, a 15 percent US tariff went into effect on billions of dollars in Chinese imports.

Hurricane Dorian intensifies to potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm

Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm, forecasters say. The storm is forecast to hit the Bahamas Sunday. 

Traffic stop led to West Texas shooting

A man who was pulled over by Texas troopers shot at them with a rifle and sped off, setting off a terrifying rampage that ended with five dead and 21 injured.

Latest round of US, Chinese tariff hikes take effect, likely raising prices for US consumers

At midnight, a 15 percent US tariff went into effect on billions of dollars in Chinese imports. That means prices could go up on things including clothing, diapers, coffee, alcohol, meats and cheeses.

Massive fire on Detroit's east side burns down house 

Firefighters tackled a massive fire that burned down a house on Detroit's east side Sunday morning.  

 Weather: Labor Day Weekend Forecast 

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Highs will reach the middle 70s today. Labor Day will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees. 

Here is the detailed forecast for the weekend

 LOCAL   4    Community calendar 

  • Labor Day Weekend -- Arts, Beats and Eats annual festival 
  • Labor Day Weekend -- Detroit Jazz Festival 
  • Labor Day Weekend -- Michigan State Fair 
  • Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
  • Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
  • Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
  • Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

