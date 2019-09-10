ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Meijer and ALDI ask customers not to openly carry guns in stores

Meijer and ALDI are joining the growing list of companies asking customers not to openly carry guns in stores. Both companies Tweeted the request Monday.

Two workers were killed Monday when granite slabs shifted on top of them inside a warehouse in Sterling Heights, according to the fire chief. Firefighters got the call before 3 p.m. Monday from the Stone Warehouse of Michigan on 19 Mile Road between Van Dyke and Merrill Road, according to Fire Chief Chris Martin. The recovery effort to remove the bodies of the two workers lasted long into the night Monday. One of the victims was in his 30s, the other in his 50s.

Gripping testimony was heard Monday in the case against a man charged in Danielle Stislicki's 2016 murder. The hearing continues Tuesday. Watch it live here.

Drivers who travel on I-94 every day, or anyone planning to visit DTW anytime soon, will need to be prepared for a longer commute. Officials said this project will be going on for the next couple of months. It's a $15 million project on I-94 between Beech Daly and I-275.

"The way traffic is being maintained is out of the three lanes of 94, two out of three being maintained, and on the service drives here at Merriman and Middle Belt, one out of two is being maintained," MDOT Project Manager Bill Erbin said.

Brandon Roux:

We will combine the heat and humidity with storm chances tomorrow. The main threat or timing of the showers and storms is in the afternoon hours as we begin to heat up again. Morning lows will still be near 70 degrees and then afternoon highs again take aim at the mid or upper 80s, and that will depend on the timing of showers. The models show a decent slug of water riding over us from noon until about 6 p.m. tomorrow.

