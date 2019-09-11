ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 11, 2019

DETROIT - Man run down at Detroit Coney Island
A man was killed Wednesday morning in what Detroit police are calling a hit-and-run at 8 Mile Grill Coney Island in Detroit. An argument inside the restaurant spilled into the parking lot where a man got behind the wheel of a Ford pickup truck and ran over another man, killing him.
Cargo plane crashes, burns near Toledo airport
Authorities say the crash happened around 3 a.m. just east of the Toledo Express Airport at an auto repair shop. The plane hit multiple unoccupied vehicles at the shop not far from the Ohio Turnpike.
Possible tornado in Sanilac County
A possible tornado caused widespread damage Tuesday night in Sanilac County. The severe storm knocked over the chimney on one home, spreading bricks over the grass. Several trees also were knocked down in the area. No injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service is expected to be on the ground Wednesday investigating the tornado report.
Why you're seeing so many spiders in Michigan right now
No, spiders have not increased in population, and no, they aren't plotting your demise. It's just that time of the year -- it's spider season!
Live Sept. 11th observance ceremonies
Events will be held today to observe the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Watch live here.
Detroit Youth Choir delivers 'powerful' cover
The Detroit Youth Choir performed "High Hopes" by Panic! at the Disco during Tuesday night's semifinal "America's Got Talent" show.
Weather: Heat, severe storm chance
Brandon Roux:
We're in for another warm one Wednesday under only partly sunny skies, highs will get into the mid 80s but it will feel closer to 90°F when you factor in the humidity. We will see scattered rain and thunderstorms by early to mid afternoon and beyond, and we have a Marginal Risk for severe storms this afternoon and early evening.
Here is the detailed weather forecast.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Man shot inside car on Pinehurst Street in Detroit
- Father fends off suspected predator who followed girl into Livonia home from bus stop
- Report reveals flaws with Wyandotte Public Schools volunteer policy
- Anger erupts in Westland over approved opioid treatment center
