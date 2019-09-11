ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 11, 2019

A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run outside 8 Mile Grill on Spet. 11, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Man run down at Detroit Coney Island

A man was killed Wednesday morning in what Detroit police are calling a hit-and-run at 8 Mile Grill Coney Island in Detroit. An argument inside the restaurant spilled into the parking lot where a man got behind the wheel of a Ford pickup truck and ran over another man, killing him.

Authorities say the crash happened around 3 a.m. just east of the Toledo Express Airport at an auto repair shop. The plane hit multiple unoccupied vehicles at the shop not far from the Ohio Turnpike.

A possible tornado caused widespread damage Tuesday night in Sanilac County. The severe storm knocked over the chimney on one home, spreading bricks over the grass. Several trees also were knocked down in the area. No injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service is expected to be on the ground Wednesday investigating the tornado report.

No, spiders have not increased in population, and no, they aren't plotting your demise. It's just that time of the year -- it's spider season!

Events will be held today to observe the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Watch live here.

The Detroit Youth Choir performed "High Hopes" by Panic! at the Disco during Tuesday night's semifinal "America's Got Talent" show.

Brandon Roux:

We're in for another warm one Wednesday under only partly sunny skies, highs will get into the mid 80s but it will feel closer to 90°F when you factor in the humidity. We will see scattered rain and thunderstorms by early to mid afternoon and beyond, and we have a Marginal Risk for severe storms this afternoon and early evening.

Here is the detailed weather forecast.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit 🚴

Sept. 15 -- Detroit Lions home opener against Chargers 🏈

Sept. 17 -- Detroit Red Wings begin preseason 🏒

Sept. 19 -- Eastern Market After Dark 🎉

Sept. 20 -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭

Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤

Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤

Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

