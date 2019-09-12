ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 12, 2019

DETROIT - Power outages remain
Thousands of Metro Detroit residents remain without power after Wednesday night's storms. The outages have forced some schools to close, too.
Dearborn murder arrest
Police said one person is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Saja Aljanabi. Aljanabi was shot Sept. 6 in front of her family's home near the intersection of Tireman Avenue and Bingham Street. Dearborn police are expected to release more information about this case on Thursday.
6 people hurt in house fire in SW Detroit
One 2-year-old boy was hurt. The five others hurt were adults. They all suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation. They're expected to be OK.
Weather: Some morning showers, cooler day
Brandon Roux:
Morning temps are in the mid 60s to upper 60s and won’t warm up much today, but those shower chances will linger with low clouds, fog, and drizzle also likely through mid morning. Most of your Thursday is cloudy but dry around Metro Detroit and highs will only hit the lower 70s this afternoon with a cooling breeze NNE 5-15 mph with some stronger gusts through the afternoon.
Here is the full detailed forecast.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Clerk injured, ATM stolen from gas station in Southwest Detroit
- Malik McDowell violates bond agreement
- Police say Ypsilanti woman was stabbed to death in Southwest Detroit over money owed to drug dealer
- Detroit Youth Choir advances to 'AGT' finals
- Ghost hunters to host 'paranormal lock-in' at Redford Theatre
- Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy
- UPS to hire 850 workers for holiday season in Metro Detroit
- Royal Oak Animal Shelter faces budget crisis
LOCAL 4 Calendar
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit 🚴
- Sept. 15 -- Detroit Lions home opener against Chargers 🏈
- Sept. 17 -- Detroit Red Wings begin preseason 🏒
- Sept. 19 -- Eastern Market After Dark 🎉
- Sept. 20 -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭
- Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.
