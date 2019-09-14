ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 14, 2019

Man found shot to death at Detroit home
Police say a 49-year-old man was found shot to death in his living room just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Artesian and Belton.
Multiple injuries reported in Detroit crash involving EMS vehicle
A crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Gratiot and Seymour injured a paramedic and emergency medical technician, police say.
Health alert issued for medication related to heartburn
A serious health alert was issued Saturday morning for medicine related to heartburn. The Food and Drug Administration says the drug Zantac contains low levels of a chemical linked to cancer.
Fred McLeod's funeral will be streamed live this weekend
The funeral for former Detroit sportscaster Fred McLeod will be held this weekend in Ohio.
Weather: Beautiful start to the weekend
Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday and partly cloudy at other times. Highs will reach the middle 70s.
More local headlines
- Weekend UAW contract deadline looms under cloud of corruption scandals
- Boys, ages 13, 14, 17, charged with murder in Dearborn homicide, armed robbery cases
- Clinton Township police search for man seen hitting dog in Snapchat video
- Feds clear out Madison Heights building as part of drug, fraud investigation
- Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work on I-75, I-94, I-96
- I-75 construction: Here's what to expect next
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
- Madewell, J Crew's denim brand, files for IPO
- DOJ, FBI review draft on surveillance and Trump campaign report
- Woman fights to keep support monkeys
- Tropical Storm Humberto gets closer to the area devastated by a hurricane in the Bahamas
- China's gambling on a nuclear future
LOCAL 4 Calendar
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit 🚴
- Sept. 15 -- Detroit Lions home opener against Chargers 🏈
- Sept. 17 -- Detroit Red Wings begin preseason 🏒
- Sept. 19 -- Eastern Market After Dark 🎉
- Sept. 20 -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭
- Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
LOCAL 4 Sports news
LOCAL 4 Health
