ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 14, 2019

Police say a 49-year-old man was found shot to death in his living room just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Artesian and Belton.

A crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Gratiot and Seymour injured a paramedic and emergency medical technician, police say.

A serious health alert was issued Saturday morning for medicine related to heartburn. The Food and Drug Administration says the drug Zantac contains low levels of a chemical linked to cancer.



The funeral for former Detroit sportscaster Fred McLeod will be held this weekend in Ohio.

Weather: Beautiful start to the weekend

Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday and partly cloudy at other times. Highs will reach the middle 70s.

Read the full forecast here.

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit 🚴

Sept. 15 -- Detroit Lions home opener against Chargers 🏈

Sept. 17 -- Detroit Red Wings begin preseason 🏒

Sept. 19 -- Eastern Market After Dark 🎉

Sept. 20 -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭

Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤

Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤

Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

