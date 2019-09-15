News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 15, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Natasha Dado

As of Sunday morning, 850 employees across Michigan and Ohio had already walked off the job. (WDIV)

Massive strikes possible after GM lets UAW contract expire 

On Saturday, General Motors let the United Auto Workers contract expire. The move is expected to lead to massive strikes. As of Sunday morning, 850 employees across Michigan and Ohio had already walked off the job.

Water main break reported in downtown Detroit

 There is a water main break in downtown Detroit near the corner of Second and Howard Street. 

Search for driver in hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side continues

The search continues for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night on East Warren Avenue near Dickerson.  

1 killed, 4 injured in St. Clair County motorcycle crash

One person died and four others were injured in a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Clyde Township north of Marysville, police say. 

 Weather: Rain and thunderstorms Sunday 

It will be warm Sunday with afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach the near 80s. 

 Weekend science article 

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Calendar 

  • Sept. 15 -- Detroit Lions home opener against Chargers 🏈
  • Sept. 17 --  Detroit Red Wings begin preseason 🏒
  • Sept. 19 -- Eastern Market After Dark 🎉
  • Sept. 20 -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭
  • Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
  • Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
  • Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own. 

 LOCAL   4   Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.