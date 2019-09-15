ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 15, 2019

Massive strikes possible after GM lets UAW contract expire
On Saturday, General Motors let the United Auto Workers contract expire. The move is expected to lead to massive strikes. As of Sunday morning, 850 employees across Michigan and Ohio had already walked off the job.
Water main break reported in downtown Detroit
There is a water main break in downtown Detroit near the corner of Second and Howard Street.
Search for driver in hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side continues
The search continues for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night on East Warren Avenue near Dickerson.
1 killed, 4 injured in St. Clair County motorcycle crash
One person died and four others were injured in a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Clyde Township north of Marysville, police say.
Weather: Rain and thunderstorms Sunday
It will be warm Sunday with afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach the near 80s.
More local headlines
- 850 UAW Aramark workers in Michigan, Ohio strike
- Family, friends of Fred McLeod gather to say farewell
- Man killed in shooting on Detroit's west side
- Photos show damage caused by Friday night's storms in Metro Detroit
- Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work on I-75, I-94, I-96
News from across Michigan
- Michigan season for hunting small game species opens Sunday
- 33-year-old Michigan man killed in single-vehicle traffic crash
- Lake Michigan erosion endangering 400-ton historic pavilion
National and international headlines
- Ex-NFL player accused of faking hate crime
- Seattle shooting suspect caught on video
- TS Humberto forecast to be hurricane Sunday
LOCAL 4 Calendar
- Sept. 15 -- Detroit Lions home opener against Chargers 🏈
- Sept. 17 -- Detroit Red Wings begin preseason 🏒
- Sept. 19 -- Eastern Market After Dark 🎉
- Sept. 20 -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭
- Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Hicks, Reyes power Tigers past Orioles in 12 innings 8-4
- Be-Deviled again: Michigan State upset by Arizona State
LOCAL 4 Health
