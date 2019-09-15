ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 15, 2019

As of Sunday morning, 850 employees across Michigan and Ohio had already walked off the job. (WDIV)

On Saturday, General Motors let the United Auto Workers contract expire. The move is expected to lead to massive strikes. As of Sunday morning, 850 employees across Michigan and Ohio had already walked off the job.

There is a water main break in downtown Detroit near the corner of Second and Howard Street.

The search continues for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night on East Warren Avenue near Dickerson.

One person died and four others were injured in a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Clyde Township north of Marysville, police say.

Weather: Rain and thunderstorms Sunday

It will be warm Sunday with afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach the near 80s.

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 15 -- Detroit Lions home opener against Chargers 🏈

Sept. 17 -- Detroit Red Wings begin preseason 🏒

Sept. 19 -- Eastern Market After Dark 🎉

Sept. 20 -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭

Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤

Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤

Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

