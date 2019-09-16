ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 16, 2019

UAW-GM strike underway
The union workers went on strike Sunday night after negotiations broke down with the automaker. A couple dozen union workers formed a picket line outside the Lake Orion plant Monday morning, blocking the vehicles of other workers who were reporting to their jobs. Negotiations will get underway again by 10 a.m. Monday.
Now the talks will be in earnest on Monday. It appears the logjam between the two sides has been broken after the strike announcement and subsequent GM statement on negotiations.
The automaker is expected to lose $250 million a day at its assembly plants. UAW members who show up at the picket line will get $250 a week.
This is the largest strike against any U.S. business since 2007.
Man shot by police in Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights police officers were involved in a shooting just after 3:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home park in the area of Utica Road and Van Dyke. According to police, there was an argument between a group of people in the street. Officers were directed to a home where one of the individuals that was involved in the 40000 block of Bonaparte Avenue.That man exited his home and pointed a gun toward officers, police said. Officers fired multiple rounds at this man, hitting him multiple times.
3 children missing in West Michigan
Police in West Michigan have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for three children on Monday. Authorities in Ottawa County are asking for the public's help in locating three missing children. WOOD-TV reports police said that an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for 4-year-old Nicholas Smith, 10-year-old Kaidence Enriquez and 8-year-old Walter Enriquez.
Weather: Morning rain, warm afternoon
From Brandon Roux:
We have a few light rain showers this morning and patchy fog around Metro Detroit this morning and that will be the case through about 8 a.m. Then, it's mostly cloudy and a bit muggy most of the day with highs in the mid to maybe upper 70s with light winds N 5-10 mph.
- Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Schools closed Monday due to threat
- Son of anti-violence activist murdered in Highland Park
- Detroit Youth Choir advances to finals
- Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack
- Humberto strengthens to Category 1 hurricane
- Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy
- Sept. 17 -- Detroit Red Wings begin preseason 🏒
- Sept. 19 -- Eastern Market After Dark 🎉
- Sept. 20 -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭
- Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
- Stafford overcomes mistakes to help Lions top Chargers 13-10
- Pac-12 acknowledges officiating error in Arizona State's win over Michigan State
