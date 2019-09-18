ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 18, 2019

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to announce charging decisions regarding four cases where Deangelo Martin is a suspect. Martin is suspected in a series of killings, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. Police have been waiting for prosecutors to make a charging decision.

The Somerset Collection Studio at the Metropolitan Building is an open space that will allow retailers to pop up at the Downtown Detroit site. Backed by the Forbes Company and Somerset Mall, the idea is to bring luxury brands back to Downtown Detroit. They plan to give shoppers a storefront that rotates brands often, and to give brands a chance to test Detroit.

Leaders of the United Autoworkers (UAW) union decided to initiate a strike Sunday against General Motors as contract negotiations went beyond a weekend deadline. Workers started walking off the job over the weekend and by Monday morning about 50,000 union members were not reporting to their plants and manufacturing facilities. Negotiations have been ongoing each day this week. On Tuesday, GM announced it would move striking UAW workers to COBRA healthcare coverage. Sources said there was some progress between the two sides in negotiations on Tuesday. Those negotiations are set to resume Wednesday.

In partnership with the city of Detroit and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, WDIV-Local 4 will throw a homecoming celebration for the "America's Got Talent" finalists, Detroit Youth Choir, on Friday at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit.

Brandon Roux:

Some patchy morning fog with the cooling temps and then brilliant, bright sunshine mixed with a little bit of afternoon cloud cover as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s. The winds are light ESE 5-10 mph, and the humidity is lower today and tomorrow as sky conditions favor SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 19 -- Eastern Market After Dark 🎉

Sept. 20 -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭

Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤

Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤

Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

