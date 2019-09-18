ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 18, 2019

Charging decision in suspected serial killer case
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to announce charging decisions regarding four cases where Deangelo Martin is a suspect. Martin is suspected in a series of killings, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. Police have been waiting for prosecutors to make a charging decision.
Somerset Collection expanding Downtown
The Somerset Collection Studio at the Metropolitan Building is an open space that will allow retailers to pop up at the Downtown Detroit site. Backed by the Forbes Company and Somerset Mall, the idea is to bring luxury brands back to Downtown Detroit. They plan to give shoppers a storefront that rotates brands often, and to give brands a chance to test Detroit.
UAW-GM strike day 3
Leaders of the United Autoworkers (UAW) union decided to initiate a strike Sunday against General Motors as contract negotiations went beyond a weekend deadline. Workers started walking off the job over the weekend and by Monday morning about 50,000 union members were not reporting to their plants and manufacturing facilities. Negotiations have been ongoing each day this week. On Tuesday, GM announced it would move striking UAW workers to COBRA healthcare coverage. Sources said there was some progress between the two sides in negotiations on Tuesday. Those negotiations are set to resume Wednesday.
Detroit Youth Choir homecoming celebration
In partnership with the city of Detroit and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, WDIV-Local 4 will throw a homecoming celebration for the "America's Got Talent" finalists, Detroit Youth Choir, on Friday at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit.
Weather: Low 80s possible
Brandon Roux:
Some patchy morning fog with the cooling temps and then brilliant, bright sunshine mixed with a little bit of afternoon cloud cover as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s. The winds are light ESE 5-10 mph, and the humidity is lower today and tomorrow as sky conditions favor SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.
Here's the full detailed forecast.
More local headlines
- Macomb County teacher accused of assaulting children with autism won't get prison time
- Multiple people hospitalized after violent crash, shooting in Detroit
- West Bloomfield police cracking down on people who cut through neighborhood to avoid construction
- Partially nude women found covered in blood after face-biting attack in Rochester Hills, police say
News from across Michigan
- Michigan reports 3 EEE-related deaths in worst outbreak in more than decade
- Charge added against 80-year-old former Michigan priest
National and international headlines
- Conservationists want to buy largest remaining private sequoia forest
- Rescue teams in eastern Texas prepare for Imelda
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Trying to sum up why Wisconsin game feels like another potential letdown for Michigan football
- 4th annual Detroit City Football Club Soktoberfest 3v3 tournament returns next month
- Pirates' closer Vázquez arrested on child solicitation charge
LOCAL 4 Health
