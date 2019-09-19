ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 19, 2019

UAW-GM strike Q&A
Local 4's Rod Meloni has been covering the UAW-GM strike every closely before it even began. Here he has an in-depth look at some of the big questions surrounding the strike. Follow live updates on day 4 here.
Amazon's big Silverdome plan
Amazon wants to put a massive sorting and delivering complex on the Pontiac Silverdome site. Amazon envisions two buildings, which would bring 1,500 full-time jobs and hundreds of part-time jobs.
Joe Louis Arena demo latest
Demolition of "The Joe" was underway starting in May. This helicopter video shows the Joe demolition on Sept. 10, 2019. Drone footage shows it on Sept. 14, 2019.
Weather: Weekend outlook
Brandon Roux:
It's another perfect day to do a little yard work, or let the dog take you for a long walk. Winds will be light SE 5-10 mph keeping dry and slightly warmer air pumping into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We start to feel a little more humidity Friday as we start the day with temps in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be a bit of a battle to see a ton of sun tomorrow as we expect only partly sunny skies with highs close to 80°F but it will feel a few degrees warmer as the winds remain light SSE 5-10 mph.
Here is a more detailed look at the forecast.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Drunken teacher arrested at school after blowing 4 times legal limit
- Very brave Shelby Township officer removes snake from car engine
- Detroit police commissioners set to vote on use of controversial facial recognition technology
- Woman rescued by security guard after falling into Detroit River
- Officials say man, dog found dead in Lake Orion home died of natural causes
- Melvindale-Northern Allen Park schools to be open Thursday after threat cancels classes for 3 days
- 3 children killed in vehicle-buggy crash in West Michigan
- 2 Michigan bars ranked among best 'beer bars' in America
- Detroit Lions analysis: Stafford's aggressiveness wins game -- but almost loses it, too
- Should Detroit Lions move on from Agnew as returner?
- Can Michigan football slow down red-hot Wisconsin offense?
- Our 4Frenzy Game of the Week is Cass Tech at Detroit MLK - Friday at 5 p.m.
- Rate of teen vaping doubles in two years, new research finds
- Using hand sanitizer may be giving you a false sense of security
