ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 19, 2019

Local 4's Rod Meloni has been covering the UAW-GM strike every closely before it even began. Here he has an in-depth look at some of the big questions surrounding the strike. Follow live updates on day 4 here.

Amazon wants to put a massive sorting and delivering complex on the Pontiac Silverdome site. Amazon envisions two buildings, which would bring 1,500 full-time jobs and hundreds of part-time jobs.

Demolition of "The Joe" was underway starting in May. This helicopter video shows the Joe demolition on Sept. 10, 2019. Drone footage shows it on Sept. 14, 2019.

Brandon Roux:

It's another perfect day to do a little yard work, or let the dog take you for a long walk. Winds will be light SE 5-10 mph keeping dry and slightly warmer air pumping into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We start to feel a little more humidity Friday as we start the day with temps in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be a bit of a battle to see a ton of sun tomorrow as we expect only partly sunny skies with highs close to 80°F but it will feel a few degrees warmer as the winds remain light SSE 5-10 mph.

Here is a more detailed look at the forecast.

