ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 20, 2019

Weekend construction guide
It's Friday (the last Friday of Summer), and that means we have a list of weekend road construction for you to check.
Emotional return for DYC
Local 4 caught up with the Detroit Youth Choir members at the airport. They looked happy to be home after an amazing experience at "America's Got Talent" in Los Angeles. They took second place in the competition.
UAW-GM strike: Follow live updates on day 5
We're entering day 5 of a UAW-GM strike. There's no word of any potential breakthroughs that could get workers back on the job as negotiations are expected to resume Friday.
World's biggest day of climate protests
From London to New York City and from Perth to Paris, climate activists are taking part in a global general strike on Friday in what is expected to be the biggest day of climate demonstrations in the planet's history.
Weather: Weekend outlook
Brandon Roux:
Computer model data has been going back and forth with showers moving in late today. The Friday morning model data brings a few scattered rain and thundershowers into our West and South Zones late, late afternoon or this evening. This could be an issue for the start of some local High School Football Games, but those showers should fade by 8 p.m., and there's a chance we see next to nothing tomorrow evening. Stay tuned.
More local headlines
- Detroit police looking to ID suspect in drive-thru window armed robbery
- Teacher who was drunk at school appears in court for separate drunken driving case
- 'Alligator-type reptile' seen swimming in Bedford High School biology pond
- Farewell, North Campus Turkey. Famed jogger chaser killed in Ann Arbor
- Romulus principal plays with child with cerebral palsy who was alone at recess
News from across Michigan
- Michigan's flavored vaping ban in effect: Here are the new rules
- Michigan Republicans propose $400M more for road fixes
- Lawsuit: Mark Dantonio was warned about signing recruit who later pleaded guilty to rape
National and international headlines
- Imelda's remnants head north, dump rain on Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas
- House passes short-term funding bill to avert shutdown
LOCAL 4 Calendar
- TODAY -- Detroit Youth Choir homecoming celebration at Campus Martius
- TODAY -- Funky Ferndale Art Fair 🎭
- Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
LOCAL 4 Sports news
LOCAL 4 Health
