ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 20, 2019

I-75 is closing in Oakland County this weekend. (WDIV)

It's Friday (the last Friday of Summer), and that means we have a list of weekend road construction for you to check.

Local 4 caught up with the Detroit Youth Choir members at the airport. They looked happy to be home after an amazing experience at "America's Got Talent" in Los Angeles. They took second place in the competition.

We're entering day 5 of a UAW-GM strike. There's no word of any potential breakthroughs that could get workers back on the job as negotiations are expected to resume Friday.

From London to New York City and from Perth to Paris, climate activists are taking part in a global general strike on Friday in what is expected to be the biggest day of climate demonstrations in the planet's history.

Brandon Roux:

Computer model data has been going back and forth with showers moving in late today. The Friday morning model data brings a few scattered rain and thundershowers into our West and South Zones late, late afternoon or this evening. This could be an issue for the start of some local High School Football Games, but those showers should fade by 8 p.m., and there's a chance we see next to nothing tomorrow evening. Stay tuned.

