ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 21, 2019

UAW strike against GM to continue through weekend, solidarity protest taking place Sunday
The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors will continue through the weekend as talks ended Friday without a deal.
Woman alleges doctor sexually assaulted her at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield
A woman is accusing a doctor of sexually assaulting her at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield.
Some have started vape stockpiling
The great "vapocalypse" has begun and the horsemen leading the charge are from New York and Michigan.
Weather: Last Saturday of Autumn will be warm with sunshine
Saturday will be warm and sunny with highs near 85 degrees.
- Another human case of mosquito-borne EEE confirmed in Michigan
- Detroit-area foundations, businesses announce $1M endowment to Detroit Youth Choir
- Detroit Youth Choir homecoming celebration held in Campus Martius
- Secret recording emerges in lawsuit over Warren's marijuana licensing process
- Weekend construction guide
- 40-year prison term affirmed for Michigan man who killed bicyclists
- History buff finds ships that sank in 1878 in Lake Michigan
- Viral challenge prompts trash cleanup
- Charlie Rose sued for sexual harassment
- International Day of Peace 2019
- Sept. 21 -- Celebrate Museum Day with free admission this Saturday
- Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
- Eastern Michigan football vs. Central Connecticut: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Troy football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Detroit boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness deals this week
- Michigan football looks to reverse trends during critical road trip to Wisconsin
