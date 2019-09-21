News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 21, 2019

By Natasha Dado

UAW members went on strike against GM on Sept. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

UAW strike against GM to continue through weekend, solidarity protest taking place Sunday

The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors will continue through the weekend as talks ended Friday without a deal.

Woman alleges doctor sexually assaulted her at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield

A woman is accusing a doctor of sexually assaulting her at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield.

Some have started vape stockpiling

The great "vapocalypse" has begun and the horsemen leading the charge are from New York and Michigan.

 Weather: Last Saturday of Autumn will be warm with sunshine 

Saturday will be warm and sunny with highs near 85 degrees. 

