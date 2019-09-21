ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 21, 2019

UAW members went on strike against GM on Sept. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors will continue through the weekend as talks ended Friday without a deal.

A woman is accusing a doctor of sexually assaulting her at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield.

The great "vapocalypse" has begun and the horsemen leading the charge are from New York and Michigan.

Saturday will be warm and sunny with highs near 85 degrees.

Sept. 21 -- Celebrate Museum Day with free admission this Saturday

Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤

Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤

Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

