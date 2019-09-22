ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 22, 2019

UAW members went on strike against GM on Sept. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

Sources tell Local 4 "good progress" was made Saturday on negotiations between the UAW and General Motors. Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, is expected to join UAW members in protesting Sunday.

Police are looking for a missing mother of three from Grosse Ile. Christine Carol Chiles, 51, was last seen at about 4 a.m. Friday, police said. She left her home and hasn't been seen since.

The official death toll across the Bahamas is 52. But that number is expected to skyrocket, with 1,300 people still missing after Hurricane Dorian.

It will be warm Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Heavy storms are expected to begin this evening.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines



For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤

Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤

Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

LOCAL 4 Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.