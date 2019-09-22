ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 22, 2019

Elizabeth Warren to join striking UAW members Sunday in Metro Detroit solidarity protest
Sources tell Local 4 "good progress" was made Saturday on negotiations between the UAW and General Motors. Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, is expected to join UAW members in protesting Sunday.
Police search for missing mother from Grosse Ile
Police are looking for a missing mother of three from Grosse Ile. Christine Carol Chiles, 51, was last seen at about 4 a.m. Friday, police said. She left her home and hasn't been seen since.
Medics in the Bahamas can smell dead bodies
The official death toll across the Bahamas is 52. But that number is expected to skyrocket, with 1,300 people still missing after Hurricane Dorian.
Weather: Warm Sunday, showers and storms return
It will be warm Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Heavy storms are expected to begin this evening.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Clinton Township hosts 24-hour vigil to remember lost Vietnam War veterans
- UAW strike against GM to continue through weekend, solidarity protest taking place Sunday
- VIDEO: Police seek 4 men after bystander wounded at Detroit gas station shooting
- 15-year-old Detroit resident allegedly shoots, kills boy the same age
- Flashpoint 9/22/19: U.S. Senator Gary Peters discusses state of nation
- Weekend construction guide
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- 40-year prison term affirmed for Michigan man who killed bicyclists
- History buff finds ships that sank in 1878 in Lake Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- 6 shot in downtown Indianapolis
- Arsonists targeted 3 El Paso Catholic churches
- Empire State Building honors ‘Batman' anniversary
- Tropical Storm Karen has formed
- Greek police arrest 1985 TWA hijacking subject
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Calendar
- Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Taylor helps No. 13 Wisconsin trounce No. 11 Michigan 35-14
- Lions vs. Eagles preview: Detroit looks for second straight win over 2018 playoff team
- Anderson homers, White Sox beat Tigers 5-3
- Detroit boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness deals this week
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Health
- U-M experts to weigh in on artificial intelligence, mental health in Ann Arbor Sept. 27
- Climate change's impact on crop production
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.