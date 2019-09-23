ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 23, 2019

A building burns at the Heidelberg Project on Sept. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

A building that is part of the Heidelberg Project was burning Monday morning. The building sits on the corner of Heidelberg and Mount Elliott streets in Detroit. Firefighters were working to put out the flames. No injuries have been reported.

A woman is missing after a nursing home fire Monday morning in Detroit. One person was killed in the fire at the St. Joseph Manor nursing home on Cadieux Road near Warren Avenue. The building was partially evacuated after the fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Eunice Pugh, who nursing home care workers said has severe dementia, wandered away from the nursing home during the fire. Nursing home workers said she may be very confused and lost.

Negotiations between the United Automobile Workers and General Motors are expected to resume Monday morning as the strike enters its second week. Sunday was called a "Day of Solidarity," an event where all union members were encouraged to walk the picket line. Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, protested with workers Sunday at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant, expressing solidarity with them.

A Taylor family is heartbroken over the death of their 34-year-old daughter, Sherry Ann Kietrys. Police found Kietrys unresponsive in a field in the area of Paul Street and the Southfield Freeway around 7:45 Friday morning.

Brandon Roux:

Rain showers are racing through early and will be gone by the time most of you hit the roads to start this work and school week. It will be a cooler one on this first day of Fall with Metro Detroit temps in the 60s early on this Monday, warming only into the lower or mid 70s later on.

Here is the detailed forecast for the week.

More local headlines



News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Sports news

LOCAL 4 Health

