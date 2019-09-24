ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 24, 2019

New technology at Detroit Metro Airport provides Transportation Security Administration agents with a 3D look inside travelers' bags. (WDIV)

The airport has had the computed tomography machine that scans carry-on bags for a year. Only 17 airports in the country have the technology. DTW has one unit and is expected to receive four more in early December.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a home invasion and assault in which the suspected intruder was found dead in the home. The home is located near Walton Boulevard and Livernois Road in Rochester Hills.

Over this past weekend, things seemed to be moving forward on negotiations between General Motors and the UAW. Sources said "good progress" was made Saturday between the union and GM. Sunday and Monday both passed without a deal, however. Talks between the two parties have centered around wages, profit-sharing and a faster route to full-time wages.

Brandon Roux:

We do have rain chances Wednesday as a midday cool front passes through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario bringing scattered rain showers. The best window for rain chances will be between noon and 5 p.m. tomorrow, but it's not a five-hour rain event, instead scattered showers coming and going with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Here's the full forecast.

More local headlines



News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤

Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤

Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

LOCAL 4 Sports news

LOCAL 4 Health

