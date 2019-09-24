ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 24, 2019

3D technology keeping DTW travelers safe
The airport has had the computed tomography machine that scans carry-on bags for a year. Only 17 airports in the country have the technology. DTW has one unit and is expected to receive four more in early December.
Suspected intruder found dead in home
The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a home invasion and assault in which the suspected intruder was found dead in the home. The home is located near Walton Boulevard and Livernois Road in Rochester Hills.
UAW-GM strike: Following updates on day 9
Over this past weekend, things seemed to be moving forward on negotiations between General Motors and the UAW. Sources said "good progress" was made Saturday between the union and GM. Sunday and Monday both passed without a deal, however. Talks between the two parties have centered around wages, profit-sharing and a faster route to full-time wages.
Weather: Rain in forecast
Brandon Roux:
We do have rain chances Wednesday as a midday cool front passes through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario bringing scattered rain showers. The best window for rain chances will be between noon and 5 p.m. tomorrow, but it's not a five-hour rain event, instead scattered showers coming and going with temps in the low to mid 70s.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Car strikes bridge along WB 8 Mile Road between John R, Woodward Avenue
- Crews rescue seniors from fire that destroyed Detroit apartment complex
- Body of missing 51-year-old woman found in Detroit River near Grosse Ile home
- University of Michigan, Om of Medicine conducting joint cannabis study
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Ex-Michigan officer fired for Klan document denies bias, says he collects antiques
- Grosse Ile Township ranked safest community in Michigan
- Lost Oakland County hiker found dead in Upper Peninsula wilderness
- Port Huron police seize handguns while responding to calls about suspicious activity
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Tropical Depression Karen may strengthen again
- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Puerto Rico
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Calendar
- Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.
LOCAL 4 Sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.