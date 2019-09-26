News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 26, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

UAW-GM strike in day 11

The union workers have been striking for well more than a week now. Negotiations have ramped up, but it's still unclear when this strike could end. We are following updates today after a UAW said yesterday that "all unsettled proposals are now at the Main Table."

Petition reveals man's plan to have wife killed

The Local 4 Defenders have been following this story closely, especially after Christy Ann Thompson Harris' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The petition filed this week provides a chilling admission from Jason Harris' sister stating when she talked to Jason he said he would have Christy murdered, and then outlined a plan.

LIVE: Acting DNI testifies before House on whistleblower complaint

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday on the whistleblower complaint. Watch it live here beginning at 9 a.m.

 Weather: Rain in forecast 

Brandon Roux:

Skies today will go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny through the late morning and early afternoon, but the temps will not warm a tremendous amount today even with the sunshine beaming back.

Here's the forecast heading into the weekend.

