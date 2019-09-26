ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 26, 2019

UAW-GM strike in day 11
The union workers have been striking for well more than a week now. Negotiations have ramped up, but it's still unclear when this strike could end. We are following updates today after a UAW said yesterday that "all unsettled proposals are now at the Main Table."
Petition reveals man's plan to have wife killed
The Local 4 Defenders have been following this story closely, especially after Christy Ann Thompson Harris' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The petition filed this week provides a chilling admission from Jason Harris' sister stating when she talked to Jason he said he would have Christy murdered, and then outlined a plan.
LIVE: Acting DNI testifies before House on whistleblower complaint
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday on the whistleblower complaint. Watch it live here beginning at 9 a.m.
Weather: Rain in forecast
Brandon Roux:
Skies today will go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny through the late morning and early afternoon, but the temps will not warm a tremendous amount today even with the sunshine beaming back.
Here's the forecast heading into the weekend.
More local headlines
- Help Me Hank investigates concerns about health of dogs purchased at Novi Petland
- Hamtramck school employee accused of forcing student with special needs to perform sex act
- WATCH: Detroit Youth Choir performs inside Michigan Central Station, gets surprise from Ford Fund
- Warren police, DEA raid 10 homes
- Roseville police warn of possible charity scam
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Legislature OKs budget bills that Whitmer deems 'a mess'
- Wolf pup dies of mosquito-borne illness EEE at Michigan zoo
National and international headlines
- Romney out front of GOP with criticisms of Trump's Ukraine call
- 5-year-old barely escapes as coyote chases her in her front yard
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- One recent college football turnaround story offers some hope for Michigan
- Detroit Lions analysis: Hockenson reminded he's a rookie
- NHL teams aim to fill arenas, drawing fans away from screens
- It's official: Claude Lemieux is most despised athlete in Detroit
LOCAL 4 Health
