ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 28, 2019

By Natasha Dado

UAW On Strike picket sign (WDIV)

UAW-GM strike: Following updates on day 13

Saturday marks the 13th day since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sunday, Sept. 15, against General Motors. The UAW and GM are could reach a tentative agreement any day that would end the ongoing strike.  

Video shows gunman standing through sunroof during Highland Park road rage incident

Wild video shows a gunman standing through a truck's sunroof to fire shots during a road rage incident in Highland Park.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office says there will be no government shutdown over Michigan budget

A letter from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said Friday there will be no government shutdown in Michigan.

 Weather: Rainy Morning 

Saturday will start off wet. Rain returns Sunday. Then it becomes much warmer Monday and Tuesday. 

 LOCAL   4    Calendar 

  • Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
  • Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
  • Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

