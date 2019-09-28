ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 28, 2019

Saturday marks the 13th day since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sunday, Sept. 15, against General Motors. The UAW and GM are could reach a tentative agreement any day that would end the ongoing strike.

Wild video shows a gunman standing through a truck's sunroof to fire shots during a road rage incident in Highland Park.

A letter from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said Friday there will be no government shutdown in Michigan.

Saturday will start off wet. Rain returns Sunday. Then it becomes much warmer Monday and Tuesday.

Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤

Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤

Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

