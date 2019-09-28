ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 28, 2019

UAW-GM strike: Following updates on day 13
Saturday marks the 13th day since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sunday, Sept. 15, against General Motors. The UAW and GM are could reach a tentative agreement any day that would end the ongoing strike.
Video shows gunman standing through sunroof during Highland Park road rage incident
Wild video shows a gunman standing through a truck's sunroof to fire shots during a road rage incident in Highland Park.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office says there will be no government shutdown over Michigan budget
A letter from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said Friday there will be no government shutdown in Michigan.
Weather: Rainy Morning
Saturday will start off wet. Rain returns Sunday. Then it becomes much warmer Monday and Tuesday.
- Newly released floating tent for campers criticized as 'unsafe'
- Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work on I-75, I-94, I-96
- Kanye West hosts surprise event at Fox Theatre in Detroit
- REVIEW: Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit
- Police: Men confront 23-year-old man at Detroit home, shoot and kill him over Facebook post
- Aerial spraying taking place in 14 Michigan counties to combat mosquito-borne disease
- Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib selling 'Impeach the MF' T-shirts
- Michigan brewery releases S'more Stout just in time for bonfire weather
- Dems say White House stonewalling won't drag out inquiry
- Record snowstorm threatens Montana this weekend
- World's largest display of Lego art
- Thai model dies mysteriously after party
- Sept. 28 -- Avril Lavigne at Fox Theatre 🎤
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
- Michigan State football vs. Indiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Analyst blasts Detroit Lions' home atmosphere: 'It's very, very quiet,' 'there's no energy in there'
