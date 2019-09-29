News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 29, 2019

By Amber Ainsworth
Steve Donagan of UAW Local 22 carries his 3-year-old daughter Regina on his shoulders as he walks the picket line with striking United Auto Workers (UAW) union members at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant on Sept. 25, 2019,…

UAW-GM strike: Where things stand on day 14

Leaders from the UAW and GM were at the bargaining table until nearly 9 p.m. Saturday, but the UAW-GM strike is still ongoing. Follow live updates here.

Metro Detroit weekend construction: Work on I-75, I-94, I-96

It's another weekend full of construction in Metro Detroit.

Warren mayoral candidate fights over absentee ballots

A Warren councilwoman running for mayor is accusing the city of bullying tactics.

 Weather: Chilly, rainy Sunday

It will be a chilly Sunday with some showers

  • Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
  • Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤

