ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 29, 2019

UAW-GM strike: Where things stand on day 14
Leaders from the UAW and GM were at the bargaining table until nearly 9 p.m. Saturday, but the UAW-GM strike is still ongoing. Follow live updates here.
Metro Detroit weekend construction: Work on I-75, I-94, I-96
It's another weekend full of construction in Metro Detroit.
Warren mayoral candidate fights over absentee ballots
A Warren councilwoman running for mayor is accusing the city of bullying tactics.
Weather: Chilly, rainy Sunday
It will be a chilly Sunday with some showers
- Newly released floating tent for campers criticized as 'unsafe'
- Westland Police Department helping kids with special needs experience lights, loud sounds
- Wires crash on Detroit house while homeowner sleeps inside
- REVIEW: Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit
- Grand Rapids wants resident to stop recycling trash at home
- Aerial spraying taking place in 14 Michigan counties to combat mosquito-borne disease
- Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib selling 'Impeach the MF' T-shirts
- Michigan brewery releases S'more Stout just in time for bonfire weather
- Hurricane Lorenzo quickly grows into an intense Category 4 storm
- NYPD officer shot dead on duty in the Bronx
- Week 1 of Botham Jean's murder trial
- Tip Top ready-to-eat chicken, turkey recalled due to possible listeria contamination
- Oct. 1 -- Phil Collins at LCA 🎤
- Oct. 5 -- The Black Keys at LCA 🎤
- How to watch your favorite teams this NFL Sunday
- No. 25 Michigan State outlasts Indiana 40-31
- Tigers rally past White Sox 4-3 for doubleheader split
