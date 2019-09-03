DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 3, 2019
First day of school
It's the first day of school for thousands of kids in Michigan. There is one school listed on the Metro Detroit School Closings page.
Northbound I-75 undergoing emergency repairs in Troy
Pavement repair will require the right lane of northbound I-75 to be closed at Long Lake Road during the Tuesday morning rush hour, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said. As of 7 a.m., two lanes were closed due to emergency repairs on I-75 northbound from Big Beaver Road to Crooks Road.
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
By Tuesday morning, the storm's top sustained winds had dipped to 120 mph (193 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane, but it remained almost stationary. It was centered 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Freeport - roughly the same distance from the city as at 9 a.m. Monday. Hurricane-force winds extended out as far as 45 mph (75 kilometers) in some directions. Track Dorian's path live here.
Weather: Storms possible today
From Brandon Roux:
Storms will begin to fire some time after 4 or 5 p.m. today and some may be strong. We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather this late afternoon and evening ahead. Keep an eye to the skies and your Local4Casters App to stay ahead of these potentially dangerous storms.
Here's the detailed forecast for the rest ot this week.
More local headlines
- Detroit teen killed in crash involving SUV she didn't know was stolen
- Person of interest in fatal shooting at Detroit nightclub released from custody
- Clinton Township mother dies after 'horrendous beating' at hands of daughter, officials say
- Woman with 'mental capacity of a 10-year-old' is missing
News from across Michigan
- Study identifies 3 deadliest highways for summer travel in Michigan
- Take a glimpse at the Michigan State Fair's Caribbean High Dive Show
National and international headlines
- Hurricane Dorian now Category 3, outer rain bands reach Florida
- Couple who rescued California boat fire survivors saw vessel in flames
LOCAL 4 Calendar
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 7 -- Michigan football vs. Army
- Sept. 7 -- Michigan State football vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Catcher in Detroit Tigers minor league system dies after skateboarding crash
- 'Field of Dreams' celebrates 30 year history
LOCAL 4 Health
