NOAA's forecast cone for Hurricane Dorian as of September 3 at 5 a.m. ET.

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 3, 2019

First day of school

It's the first day of school for thousands of kids in Michigan. There is one school listed on the Metro Detroit School Closings page.

Pavement repair will require the right lane of northbound I-75 to be closed at Long Lake Road during the Tuesday morning rush hour, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said. As of 7 a.m., two lanes were closed due to emergency repairs on I-75 northbound from Big Beaver Road to Crooks Road.

By Tuesday morning, the storm's top sustained winds had dipped to 120 mph (193 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane, but it remained almost stationary. It was centered 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Freeport - roughly the same distance from the city as at 9 a.m. Monday. Hurricane-force winds extended out as far as 45 mph (75 kilometers) in some directions. Track Dorian's path live here.

From Brandon Roux:

Storms will begin to fire some time after 4 or 5 p.m. today and some may be strong. We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather this late afternoon and evening ahead. Keep an eye to the skies and your Local4Casters App to stay ahead of these potentially dangerous storms.

Here's the detailed forecast for the rest ot this week.

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 7 -- Michigan football vs. Army

Sept. 7 -- Michigan State football vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

