ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 30, 2019

Weather permitting, crews will close the northbound I-75 ramp to Big Beaver Road at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, for reconstruction. During the ramp closure, northbound traffic will be directed to use the Corporate Drive/Crooks Road exit ramp. A detour will be posted for drivers back to Big Beaver Road. Currently, all I-75 traffic is using the southbound side of the freeway between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway with temporary exits for northbound drivers at 14 Mile Road, Big Beaver Road and Corporate Drive/Crooks Road.

Here's something that's been the talk of the region: Police are investigating after a graphic video played on an electronic billboard Saturday night in Auburn Hills. According to authorities, it started just after 11 p.m. and was on the billboard on I-75 near M-59 for about a half hour.

"It was very bizarre," said Chuck McMahon. "I thought maybe it was a billboard for a strip club or something." See the story here.

A rally is set to take place outside the 15th District Court at 8 a.m. Monday in Ann Arbor. It centers around a 14-year-old boy named Bobby Reyes. He is on life support at the University of Michigan Hospital. Doctors say Reyes is brain dead after suffering an asthma attack and cardiac arrest. His family was told he would be removed from life support pending a second test.

State leaders are expected to meet the deadline, but that means Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may decide to use her line-item veto on some items before the deadline at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The UAW and GM could reach a tentative agreement any day that would end the ongoing strike. Monday marks the 15th day since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sunday, Sept. 15, against the automaker. By the next day, nearly 50,000 union members had stopped reporting to work.

Bandon Roux:

Temperatures are in the 50s as you head out and about and our afternoon high temps will be warming. Skies will go from cloudy with light rain this morning, to partly cloudy after lunch, and that's when the Summer heat will be felt. We should see highs quickly soar into the lower 80s through the mid to late afternoon and that of coarse is dependent upon when the clouds really clear out.

