ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 4, 2019

Sept. 4, 2019

Michigan has become the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes on Wednesday, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

"My chief medical officer this week said we have a public health crisis, it's time to take action. So I'm using my executive authority as governor to order the Department of Health and Human Services to ban the flavored e-cigarettes, to restrict advertising and the misleading advertising that they're engaged in, that it's 'healthy' or that it's 'good for you,'" Whitmer said Wednesday morning on MSNBC.

Mourad Jawad, of Dearborn, is in the Wayne County Jail after being accused of sending the child explicit messages and a photo.

"With a forensic download of the defendant's telephone records we were able to determine that what was alleged did warrant us requesting a warrant from the prosecutor's office," Dearborn Detective Mylinda Laws said.

We are live streaming coverage of Hurricane Dorian from our sister station WJXT in Jacksonville.

Brandon Roux:

We will slowly feel that change in the air this morning as both temps and humidity will be heading in the cooler and dryer direction. Most of Metro Detroit is waking up to temps in the 60s and that's where they will stay most of the day today.

Here's the detailed forecast for the rest of this week.

More local headlines

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 7 -- Michigan football vs. Army

Sept. 7 -- Michigan State football vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

LOCAL 4 Sports news

LOCAL 4 Health

