DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 4, 2019
Michigan bans flavored e-cigarettes
Michigan has become the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes on Wednesday, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.
"My chief medical officer this week said we have a public health crisis, it's time to take action. So I'm using my executive authority as governor to order the Department of Health and Human Services to ban the flavored e-cigarettes, to restrict advertising and the misleading advertising that they're engaged in, that it's 'healthy' or that it's 'good for you,'" Whitmer said Wednesday morning on MSNBC.
EMT charged with sending sexually explicit texts to 14-year-old girl
Mourad Jawad, of Dearborn, is in the Wayne County Jail after being accused of sending the child explicit messages and a photo.
"With a forensic download of the defendant's telephone records we were able to determine that what was alleged did warrant us requesting a warrant from the prosecutor's office," Dearborn Detective Mylinda Laws said.
Live coverage of Dorian in Florida
We are live streaming coverage of Hurricane Dorian from our sister station WJXT in Jacksonville. Watch here.
Weather: Cooler, dryer today
Brandon Roux:
We will slowly feel that change in the air this morning as both temps and humidity will be heading in the cooler and dryer direction. Most of Metro Detroit is waking up to temps in the 60s and that's where they will stay most of the day today.
Here's the detailed forecast for the rest of this week.
- Wyandotte school board passes resolution regarding appeals process for volunteers
- Toddler dies after being hit by mother's car in driveway
- Father of 9 gunned down on Detroit's east side
- LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian is Category 2 storm hitting Florida coast
- Death toll in Bahamas likely to rise, authorities say
