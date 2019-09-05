DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 5, 2019
Staffords talk role reversal after Kelly's surgery
Usually, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is relying on his wife's strength to help him through injuries. It was his turn to be the strong one this time. Kelly Stafford was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a slow-growing tumor on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. Stafford underwent surgery that went from six hours to 12 hours. The couple talked about how their roles quickly had to reverse, especially when she returned home after the 12-hour surgery.
Police cracking down on jaywalking, dangerous driving
Michigan police are cracking down on a number of violations by drivers -- and pedestrians -- during a week-long enforcement in four cities in the state. Overtime enforcement mobilization grants have been awarded to law enforcement agencies in four Michigan cities - Detroit, Kalamazoo, Warren, and Lansing – starting September 5 through September 11.
Why teenage vaping is such a serious health problem
Michigan's ban on flavored vaping products is primarily aimed at protecting children, although other harmful effects of vaping are becoming apparent. Health officials said there are serious concerns about vaping across the country.
Dorian threatens landfall in Carolinas
The storm had lost some of its strength after hitting the Bahamas. But it intensified again into a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Weather: Cooling down, rain chances in forecast
Brandon Roux:
Yes, it's cool but we will get plenty of sunshine later this morning and through your afternoon bringing high temperatures into the low and mid 70s. The winds will be light ENE 5-10 mph keeping us dry all day.
LOCAL 4 Calendar
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 7 -- Michigan football vs. Army
- Sept. 7 -- Michigan State football vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
- Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: 10 Broncos who Spartan fans should know about
- Detroit Lions Week 1: Breaking down the roster after preseason
- Michigan QB Shea Patterson reportedly injured on first play vs. Middle Tennessee State
