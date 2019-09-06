New Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter met with his Macomb County counterpart Sept. 5, 2019, sparking hope that a deal for a regional mass transit system could be back on the table. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 6, 2019

New Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter met with his Macomb County counterpart Thursday, sparking hope that a deal for a regional mass transit system could be back on the table. When L. Brooks Patterson was in office, any talks of regional transit were stopped dead in their tracks. But Coulter's meeting with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has residents wondering if a connection between the counties is back in play.

Coulter and Hackel said, in reality, the meeting was just two old friends catching up. But with Coulter in favor of new mass transit options, it created an opportunity to see if that is something the two could explore.

According to police, the crash happened on 10 Mile Road near Dale Avenue just before 11 p.m. A 45-year-old man, identified as Irvin Smith, of Warren, was riding a motorcycle westbound on 10 Mile Road when he was hit by a black GMC Envoy. Police said a woman was driving the SUV.

Smith was taken St. John Hospital in Detroit where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the driver of that Envoy. The vehicle may have frontend damage. The woman is described as African-American and she is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a white shirt and braids in her hair.

Take a look at the list of weekend construction around Southeast Michigan for the weekend of Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.

A building was burning Friday morning on Lorne Street near Mayfair Street in Taylor. This is south of I-94 and just west of Pelham Road. Firefighters and police were at the building. No injuries have been reported.

Andrew Humphrey:

Friday afternoon becomes warmer but cloudier. A weak frontal system brings scattered sprinkles and showers shortly after lunch. Highs will be near 75 degrees. Drivers need to be a bit more cautions on wet roads.

Here is the detailed forecast heading into the weekend.

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 7 -- Michigan football vs. Army

Sept. 7 -- Michigan State football vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

