DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 6, 2019
County executives meeting sparks speculation about mass transit system
New Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter met with his Macomb County counterpart Thursday, sparking hope that a deal for a regional mass transit system could be back on the table. When L. Brooks Patterson was in office, any talks of regional transit were stopped dead in their tracks. But Coulter's meeting with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has residents wondering if a connection between the counties is back in play.
Coulter and Hackel said, in reality, the meeting was just two old friends catching up. But with Coulter in favor of new mass transit options, it created an opportunity to see if that is something the two could explore.
Eastpointe deadly hit-and-run
According to police, the crash happened on 10 Mile Road near Dale Avenue just before 11 p.m. A 45-year-old man, identified as Irvin Smith, of Warren, was riding a motorcycle westbound on 10 Mile Road when he was hit by a black GMC Envoy. Police said a woman was driving the SUV.
Smith was taken St. John Hospital in Detroit where he was pronounced dead.
Police are looking for the driver of that Envoy. The vehicle may have frontend damage. The woman is described as African-American and she is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a white shirt and braids in her hair.
Weekend construction list
Take a look at the list of weekend construction around Southeast Michigan for the weekend of Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.
Fire burns at building in Taylor
A building was burning Friday morning on Lorne Street near Mayfair Street in Taylor. This is south of I-94 and just west of Pelham Road. Firefighters and police were at the building. No injuries have been reported.
Weather: Shower chances today
Andrew Humphrey:
Friday afternoon becomes warmer but cloudier. A weak frontal system brings scattered sprinkles and showers shortly after lunch. Highs will be near 75 degrees. Drivers need to be a bit more cautions on wet roads.
Here is the detailed forecast heading into the weekend.
More local headlines
- Those opposed to facial recognition technology bring fight to state government
- Police: Man who attacked teen at Dearborn hospital punches woman at Garden City Hospital
- Sterling Heights residents unsure of new code violation signage
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State University hit with record-breaking fine over Nassar investigation
- Event aimed at hunting, fishing enthusiasts kicks off Friday in Imlay City
- Michigan State University provost resigns after Nassar report
- Drone flown over the Big House in Ann Arbor during season opener, 2 arrested
National and international headlines
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- 11 of the Detroit Lions' most famous fans
- Kelly Stafford says wave of support made Detroit feel like home. It wasn't always that way.
- 4Frenzy Game of the Week: Detroit King hosts Muskegon
- Live updates: Metro Detroit high school football scores
